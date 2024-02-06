Out of the past: July 10

1996

Jo Ann Emerson announces she will seek her late husband Bill Emerson's 8th Congressional District seat; more than 300 people from all corners of the far-flung district enthusiastically applaud the decision, announced at the Holiday Inn in Cape Girardeau; Emerson, a Republican like her late husband, must run as an independent; Secretary of State Bekki Cook ruled after Bill Emerson died of lung cancer June 22 that the cutoff date to reopen candidate filing had already passed.

Hurricane Bertha likely will miss the U.S. mainland, but it has touched six Cape Girardeau residents; Monday in Puerto Rico, Steve, Beverly, Courtney and Stephanie Boren, Chris Thompson and Jill Wittenborn got a bit more of the tropical life than they had bargained for; since February the Borens have been in Humacao, Puerto Rico, where Steve Boren has been working with Sun Oil Co. through Nooter Construction of St. Louis; Thompson and Wittenborn joined them Saturday on a short vacation; luckily, Bertha veered to the north, and Puerto Rico was spared a direct hit.

1971

Aroused by acts of vandalism against the addition being constructed for the Cape Girardeau Civic Center, 1232 Ranney St., several interested men have formed a guard corps to remain on duty until construction on the new multipurpose room is completed; chairman of the group is Arthur Squares, 811 S. Ranney St.

A Louisville, Kentucky, man who over the past 17 years has served on three different Boy Scout council staffs will succeed Connie M. Hay as scout executive of the Southeast Missouri Council; Gerald H. Becker, 40, most recently served as director of field services in the Old Kentucky Home Council at Louisville.