Out of the past: July 10

Perry C. Hazelwood, an eight-year veteran of law enforcement, has been honored for his actions during a shootout with a Laotian gang member in Jackson last fall; for his actions, Hazelwood is one of seven Missouri Highway Patrol officers to receive meritorious citations for performance beyond the call of duty during 1994; another officer from Troop E in Poplar Bluff, Cpl. Jeffrey L. Heath, received a work recognition award for leading the state in both felony and controlled-substance arrests.
Twin Lakes residents appear ready to ditch plans for city sewers rather than pay $11,000 or more for the service; they would prefer to see the city extend water lines to the subdivision, which was annexed into the city two years ago.
Construction workers throughout Southeast Missouri will return to their jobs Monday as a result of an agreement on a three-year contract reached yesterday by Laborers Local 282 and Southeast Missouri Contractors Association; under the new pact, workers' wages will increase to $4.50, with fringe benefits for jobs under $2.5 million and $5 with fringe benefits for jobs over $2.5 million.
The Cape Girardeau City Council terminates the city's old pay plan and grants a 10% salary increase to all classified employees, with the exception of library employees, whose salaries are set by the library board; this increase is somewhat less than the amount asked by firefighters and considerably lower than that requested by police in their recent proposals for higher wages.
Few veterans of World War II are applying for the readjustment allowance or unemployment payment under provisions of the GI Bill of Rights, according to George Vandeven of the unemployment division at the U.S. Employment Office; in Cape Girardeau County, only six men have applied for the allowance, which may be a maximum of $1,040, if covering a period of 52 weeks.
Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce is pondering another industrial proposal; a large Arkansas canning firm would like to establish a plant in Cape Girardeau and has requested a survey to determine the feasibility of the project and has asked assistance in securing a site.
COMMERCE, Mo. -- One man is killed by an explosion of dynamite at 6 a.m. in a blast that demolishes one building at Fayville, Illinois, and shatters windows in that town and in Commerce, just across the river; John Mullen, a night watchman, is in the scale house when a package of dynamite explodes, tearing the building to pieces and killing him instantly.
The home of A.J. Brennecke at 24 S. Benton St. was sold yesterday to B.F. Sutton, farmer and business man of Lutesville, Missouri; Sutton is moving to Cape Girardeau to give his children the benefit of a good school system.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.