Out of the past: July 10

1995

Perry C. Hazelwood, an eight-year veteran of law enforcement, has been honored for his actions during a shootout with a Laotian gang member in Jackson last fall; for his actions, Hazelwood is one of seven Missouri Highway Patrol officers to receive meritorious citations for performance beyond the call of duty during 1994; another officer from Troop E in Poplar Bluff, Cpl. Jeffrey L. Heath, received a work recognition award for leading the state in both felony and controlled-substance arrests.

Twin Lakes residents appear ready to ditch plans for city sewers rather than pay $11,000 or more for the service; they would prefer to see the city extend water lines to the subdivision, which was annexed into the city two years ago.

1970

Construction workers throughout Southeast Missouri will return to their jobs Monday as a result of an agreement on a three-year contract reached yesterday by Laborers Local 282 and Southeast Missouri Contractors Association; under the new pact, workers' wages will increase to $4.50, with fringe benefits for jobs under $2.5 million and $5 with fringe benefits for jobs over $2.5 million.

The Cape Girardeau City Council terminates the city's old pay plan and grants a 10% salary increase to all classified employees, with the exception of library employees, whose salaries are set by the library board; this increase is somewhat less than the amount asked by firefighters and considerably lower than that requested by police in their recent proposals for higher wages.