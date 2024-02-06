Out of the past: July 10

1994

The summer peach-picking and canning season is getting off to a slow start this year, because a hard freeze in March destroyed almost all of the early variety peaches in many area orchards; later variety of peaches, however, weren't affected by the low temperatures.

Ground is broken for a new church for Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church; the 101-year-old Hobbs Chapel burned Nov. 26, 1993; the new, 4,800-square-foot edifice will be attached to the existing activity center; construction will begin Sept 1, and the congregation hopes to have its first service in the new church by Easter.

1969

Cost of operating the City of Cape Girardeau continues to spiral at a far greater rate than income increases; city manager Paul F. Frederick made the statement yesterday when presenting to the City Council for study the preliminary budget for the current 1969-1970 fiscal year, calling for expenditures of $1,593,310 in the general revenue fund for municipal operation.

Cape Girardeau County is notified by mail it must increase real estate assessments by $7,146,475 for this year; the increase order from the State Tax Commission specifies $2,335,475 should be on town lots and $4,811,000 on rural acreage; this amounts to a 5% increase for lots and 30% increase for rural acreage.