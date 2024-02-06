Out of the past: July 10

1993

The Southeast Missourian published a special edition in an effort to disseminate important information about flooding in the Cape Girardeau area.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission, meeting in special session, approved an order imposing a curfew in flooded areas of the county; Presiding Commissioner Gene Huckstep said the action was taken because "the situation is going to deteriorate rapidly. We've got the big daddy this time"; the river stage at Cape Girardeau is 43.2 feet and is expected to crest at 47 feet Friday.

1968

A new gravel road north of Cape Girardeau is open, and work is starting on another to the west as part of the Cape Special Road District's plan for a circumferential drive around the city; open for traffic is an east-west road connecting North Sprigg Street Road and Oriole Road on the north line of the Jaycee golf course; it has been named Cypress Drive at the request of residents in the area who donated part of the right of way.

The Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. placed in operation a $350,000 electrostatic precipitator, almost three months ahead of the date originally scheduled; the dust-control equipment is designed to eliminate 95 percent of the dust being emitted into the air at Marquette's wet plant here.