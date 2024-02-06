Out of the past: July 10

1992

Jackson city officials say a concrete slab that was poured last month in the eastbound lane of West Main Street doesn't meet engineering specifications; however, the city has offered the paving company, SIS Corp. of Creal Springs, Illinois, a way to correct the paving defect without any additional delay in completing the $225,000 project by the start of Jackson Homecomers on Aug. 11.

River City Masonry employees are constructing stone pillars at the north entrance of St. Mary's Cemetery along Perry Avenue. The stonework also will include a flower planter and sign. Stone pillars also will be built at the south entrance to the cemetery.

1967

Workers dangling from towers in the sky are a common sight this summer as the Missouri Utilities Co. stretches a 115-kilovolt transmission line 27 miles from Cape Girardeau to new terminal facilities at Miner, Missouri. In addition, the company is installing a gas-fed turbine generator at the viaduct substation south of the city limits, which will supply Cape Girardeau extra power at times of great demand.

Girardeans get their first real taste of Southeast Missouri's typical hot, humid summer weather. As temperatures soar well into the 90s, residents turn to air-conditioners, fans, swimming pools and shade trees for relief.