Out of the past: July 10

Jackson city officials say a concrete slab that was poured last month in the eastbound lane of West Main Street doesn't meet engineering specifications; however, the city has offered the paving company, SIS Corp. of Creal Springs, Illinois, a way to correct the paving defect without any additional delay in completing the $225,000 project by the start of Jackson Homecomers on Aug. 11.
River City Masonry employees are constructing stone pillars at the north entrance of St. Mary's Cemetery along Perry Avenue. The stonework also will include a flower planter and sign. Stone pillars also will be built at the south entrance to the cemetery.
Workers dangling from towers in the sky are a common sight this summer as the Missouri Utilities Co. stretches a 115-kilovolt transmission line 27 miles from Cape Girardeau to new terminal facilities at Miner, Missouri. In addition, the company is installing a gas-fed turbine generator at the viaduct substation south of the city limits, which will supply Cape Girardeau extra power at times of great demand.
Girardeans get their first real taste of Southeast Missouri's typical hot, humid summer weather. As temperatures soar well into the 90s, residents turn to air-conditioners, fans, swimming pools and shade trees for relief.
Water from the flooding Mississippi River has receded from the St. Vincent's College farm in the southeast part of the city, according to Edward G. Bauerle, who oversees the farm for the college. Bill Wood, who farms the land, won't be able to work the soil for another week or so because of the wetness of the ground.
Extension agent T.P. Heal, conservation agent H.M. Steele and William Z. Baker, agriculture teacher at Jackson High School, were speakers at a meeting last night at the Poplar Grove school house; they discussed the establishment of a game refuge in that area.
All the city councilmen except one attended the meeting last night to give the proposed business-license ordinance the second once-over. Some changes were made at the solicitation of interested parties, but for the most part, the amounts set by the original schedule were adhered to.
The residents of College Hill, Normal Avenue and other streets in the northwest part of the city want a sewer system. For several years, they have been trying to get rid of sewage by a septic tank. It is not, nor has it ever been, satisfactory, according to Dr. W.S. Dearmont, who spoke on behalf of the residents of that part of town and for the Normal School management in a plea before the city council yesterday for a sewer system.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.