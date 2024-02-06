Out of the past: July 1

1998

Boyd Gaming Corp. of Las Vegas is pulling up anchor in Missouri; Sam's Town, a casino in North Kansas City it opened in September 1995, will close within two months; Boyd investigated two areas for casinos in Missouri -- at Kansas City and Cape Girardeau -- after voters legalized gambling in the state in 1992; an opening here, where the company still owns property along the Mississippi River, never materialized.

A wind-whipped, lightning-laced storm drenched the area early yesterday; it caused widespread power outages that left more than 4,000 AmerenUE and Jackson municipal power customers without power for several hours; in Jackson, a power outage knocked out the city's computer system that monitors water distribution, and as a result, a leaking fire hydrant went unnoticed until daybreak; by that time, nearly all the water had drained from a 300,000-gallon water tank near Interstate 55.

1973

John M. Hilpert, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Hilpert of Cape Girardeau, is ordained at St. Andrew Lutheran Church as pastor in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod; officiating is the Rev. Arden Meade, pastor of Village Lutheran Church in Ladue, Missouri; the Rev. Louis Launhardt, pastor of St. Andrew, is liturgist.

A $151,000 fund drive will begin next Sunday at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 33 S. Ellis St., to finance construction of the addition of an educational and recreational facility at the church; the 48-by-90-foot, two-story structure will house offices, classrooms and a large multipurpose room; contractor is Crites and Sailer Construction Co.