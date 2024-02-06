Out of the past: July 1

Some M&W Packaging employees are being laid off with two weeks of severance pay, a senior employee at the plant says; although employees of M&W, which produces much of nearby Procter & Gamble Paper Products' plastic packaging, say they have been told by plant officials that recent layoffs are a result of an end-of-the-fiscal-year slowdown at P&G and are only temporary, some suspect they may be permanently terminated; "Two weeks severance pay isn't a layoff; that is termination," says a senior employee, who speaks only on condition of anonymity.
Southeast Missouri State University has hired the director of multicultural affairs at State University of New York Potsdam College as dean of students; the Board of Regents hired Dr. Kimberly Barrett during a closed-door meeting June 20; she will begin her new job Aug. 1 at a salary of $66,000.
Kicking off a long holiday weekend, a 75-unit parade is led down Broadway by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes from Capaha Park to Main Street and south to the downtown parking lot; the celebration then shifts to Arena Park, where the fourth annual Jaycees Fourth of July celebration is staged; carnival rides and refreshment stands are open all day, and the action will continue tomorrow and Monday.
Phasing out its next-day delivery by mail within its immediate circulation area, The Southeast Missourian inaugurates a motor route to subscribers north of Cape Girardeau, and another is expected to be put into service in about 30 days; the move means the newspaper is being delivered to more subscribers the same day of publication than at any time in its 68-year existence.
As workers battle furiously along a 5-mile stretch of levee near McClure, Illinois, to save the rich basin from inundation, another foot is added in a forecast of the height the Mississippi River is expected to reach in its current flood; the river is expected to reach 42 feet at Cape Girardeau by Friday; barring additional rainfall, this will be the crest.
Voice authorization without a formal vote was given by the Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday to the Flood Control Commission to tell property owners in the river reach from the traffic bridge south to Cape LaCroix Creek that the city will form a benefit district for flood control in that section; if the city creates the district, the city attorney will do the work incident to its formation, relieving the property owners in the district, most of whom cannot afford legal representation, of financial responsibility.
Cape Lodge B.P.O. Elks is no more; Dr. Carroll Smith, district deputy, came to Cape Girardeau and took the charter and ritual of the order away with him, under direction of the grand exalted ruler; the big building on Themis Street, occupied by the Elks, the Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club, the Lions Club and other organizations, will likely be sold to satisfy the bond holders; Dr. W.C. Patton, exalted ruler, says the demise of the once popular lodge was due to gambling and vice.
Thirty-five shop workers of the Frisco Railroad walk out at the local shops at 10 a.m., following receipt of general strike orders at midnight; they include boilermakers, machinists, coppersmiths, pitmen and their helpers; train service will continue as usual as long as the engines and cars are able to travel.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
