Out of the past: July 1

1997

Some M&W Packaging employees are being laid off with two weeks of severance pay, a senior employee at the plant says; although employees of M&W, which produces much of nearby Procter & Gamble Paper Products' plastic packaging, say they have been told by plant officials that recent layoffs are a result of an end-of-the-fiscal-year slowdown at P&G and are only temporary, some suspect they may be permanently terminated; "Two weeks severance pay isn't a layoff; that is termination," says a senior employee, who speaks only on condition of anonymity.

Southeast Missouri State University has hired the director of multicultural affairs at State University of New York Potsdam College as dean of students; the Board of Regents hired Dr. Kimberly Barrett during a closed-door meeting June 20; she will begin her new job Aug. 1 at a salary of $66,000.

1972

Kicking off a long holiday weekend, a 75-unit parade is led down Broadway by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes from Capaha Park to Main Street and south to the downtown parking lot; the celebration then shifts to Arena Park, where the fourth annual Jaycees Fourth of July celebration is staged; carnival rides and refreshment stands are open all day, and the action will continue tomorrow and Monday.

Phasing out its next-day delivery by mail within its immediate circulation area, The Southeast Missourian inaugurates a motor route to subscribers north of Cape Girardeau, and another is expected to be put into service in about 30 days; the move means the newspaper is being delivered to more subscribers the same day of publication than at any time in its 68-year existence.