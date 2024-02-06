Out of the past: July 1

1995

Cape Girardeau would cash in on riverboat gambling under a Boyd Gaming Corp. development plan; in its first year of operation, Boyd would pay out nearly $1.7 million combined to Cape Girardeau city, the local school district and two civic organizations -- Colonial Cape Foundation and the Greater Cape Girardeau Historical Association -- if the gambling venture attracts 860,000 customers as envisioned; the city would receive nearly $1 million of that; in return, Boyd wants the city to give it exclusive riverboat gambling rights for the next 15 years.

The federal government won't chip in as big a share toward flood repairs this year as it did in 1993, but money is available if you know how to ask; officials with local governmental agencies learned how to apply at a meeting with representatives of the State Emergency Management Agency on Friday; a Disaster Recovery Center will open next week.

1970

McCLURE, Ill. -- Final approval has been obtained for a $238,000 loan to finance a water system for McClure and East Cape Girardeau, Illinois; construction should start immediately, with the contract for the water system being awarded to L.D. Fern Construction Co. of Marion, Illinois; it will consist of a treatment plant, storage tank and distribution system.

The Cape Girardeau City Council sets July 15 as the deadline to receive bids on the long-planned improvement of North Sprigg Street from Amethyst Street to Bertling Street; the council handles several other street items and hears complaints on the proposed paving of sections of Wayne and Mason streets.