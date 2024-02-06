Out of the past: July 1

1994

A 3% tax on bingo game sales lasted only seven months -- seven months too long, according to members of local civic groups who raise money for charity with bingo; earlier this week, Gov. Mel Carnahan signed a bill repealing the tax; when it was passed in the 1993 legislative session, the tax was designed to be used to help finance the building and repair of state veterans homes.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Lelan and Joan Flor, owners and publishers of The Banner-Press in Marble Hill, have sold the newspaper to Concord Publishing House in Cape Girardeau; the Flor family had owned The Banner-Press for 18 years.

1969

President Richard Nixon has nominated Lt. Gen. Seth J. McKee for promotion to full general and named him commander of the North American Air Defense and Continental Air Defense Commands effective Aug. 1; McKee, who was reared in Illmo, graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School and attended State College here, is now deputy chief of staff for the U.S. Air Force, stationed in the Pentagon.

The Municipal Airport Board is continuing its search for a restaurant operator for the renovated terminal; on Monday the board called in Richard Barnhouse as a consultant; Barnhouse has various restaurant interests throughout the area.