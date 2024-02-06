Out of the past: July 1

Southeast Missouri State University administrative, managerial and executive staff will make just more than $53,000 on average for the 1994 fiscal year, which begins today; among Southeast's 403 faculty members, the average salary totals $41,351.
Among items included in a capital improvements budget signed by Gov. Mel Carnahan this week is funding for a complete restoration of the covered bridge next to Bollinger Mill in Burfordville; one of only four covered bridges remaining in the state, the Burfordville bridge has been closed to vehicle traffic since the mid-1980s.
Fire chief Carl J. Lewis says it is unlikely the cause of the fire that destroyed about 50 percent of the Idan-Ha Hotel early Saturday morning will ever be determined; firemen won't conduct an investigation, because, says Lewis, it would be a futile effort.
Hurshel W. Tanner, 51, of Sikeston, Missouri, a State Highway Department maintenance supervisor, is struck by a car as he attempts to cross Highway 61 in Sikeston; the fatal accident occurs when Tanner checks on his highway department workers, who are mowing along the right of way in a Sikeston subdivision.
By noon, Cape Girardeau welcomes 250 sailors of the contingent of 335 assigned to State College for their academic training; about 150 of the men arrived late last night, and today's southbound Frisco passenger train brings 100 more; as fast as the men arrive, they are classified, given their physical examinations and other tests and assigned to quarters; swimming tests are being worked in as the sailors arrive.
In a change to simplify check writing and bookkeeping, all city paychecks in the future will be issued every two weeks; heretofore, employees of the street department, those in the park department and some cemetery laborers were paid weekly; others have been paid twice a month.
R.D. Wilson, an Iron Mountain brakeman, is seriously injured in the morning in the mill yards at Jackson; the switching crew, under direction of conductor Walter Black, was shoving a string of boxcars onto the tracks of the Cape County Milling Co.; Wilson was riding the lead car when it turned over against an embankment, pinning him under the car.
The license ordinance recently adopted by the Cape Girardeau City Council goes into effect; saloon licenses rise from $600 to $700 a year; merchants of all grades get a substantial increase, but there is a wider range of classifications, which may benefit the smaller ones.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.