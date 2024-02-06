Out of the past: July 1

1993

Southeast Missouri State University administrative, managerial and executive staff will make just more than $53,000 on average for the 1994 fiscal year, which begins today; among Southeast's 403 faculty members, the average salary totals $41,351.

Among items included in a capital improvements budget signed by Gov. Mel Carnahan this week is funding for a complete restoration of the covered bridge next to Bollinger Mill in Burfordville; one of only four covered bridges remaining in the state, the Burfordville bridge has been closed to vehicle traffic since the mid-1980s.

1968

Fire chief Carl J. Lewis says it is unlikely the cause of the fire that destroyed about 50 percent of the Idan-Ha Hotel early Saturday morning will ever be determined; firemen won't conduct an investigation, because, says Lewis, it would be a futile effort.

Hurshel W. Tanner, 51, of Sikeston, Missouri, a State Highway Department maintenance supervisor, is struck by a car as he attempts to cross Highway 61 in Sikeston; the fatal accident occurs when Tanner checks on his highway department workers, who are mowing along the right of way in a Sikeston subdivision.