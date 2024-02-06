Out of the past: July 1

1992

Gerard Girardeau and his wife, Mary Ann, who live in Ontario, Canada, paid a visit to downtown Cape Girardeau yesterday; the two are vacationing in the United States and wanted to see the city that shares their name.

In response to the partial collapse of the roof at L.J. Schultz Middle School, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education has directed Supt. Neyland Clark to hire a structural engineer to assess the condition of Schultz, May Greene, Washington and Franklin schools, the district's oldest structures.

1967

The Mississippi River, fed by more than a month of heavy spring rains, has slipped over its banks, flooding thousands of acres of rich farmland; nearly 5,000 acres of cropland is under water in Cape Girardeau County, most along the Diversion Channel; Lee L. Albert, Cape Girardeau weather observer, says the predicted crest is 34.5 feet on Tuesday.

The State College Board of Regents reorganized yesterday with two new members and considered a full agenda of business having to do with such items as the building program, dormitory rates, North Sprigg Street and student dress and behavior; the new president of the board is L.W. Simmons and the vice president is C.A. Juden Jr., a new member of the board; Simmons succeeded Fred A. Groves, who has retired from the board.