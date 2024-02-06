Out of the past: July 1

Gerard Girardeau and his wife, Mary Ann, who live in Ontario, Canada, paid a visit to downtown Cape Girardeau yesterday; the two are vacationing in the United States and wanted to see the city that shares their name.
In response to the partial collapse of the roof at L.J. Schultz Middle School, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education has directed Supt. Neyland Clark to hire a structural engineer to assess the condition of Schultz, May Greene, Washington and Franklin schools, the district's oldest structures.
The Mississippi River, fed by more than a month of heavy spring rains, has slipped over its banks, flooding thousands of acres of rich farmland; nearly 5,000 acres of cropland is under water in Cape Girardeau County, most along the Diversion Channel; Lee L. Albert, Cape Girardeau weather observer, says the predicted crest is 34.5 feet on Tuesday.
The State College Board of Regents reorganized yesterday with two new members and considered a full agenda of business having to do with such items as the building program, dormitory rates, North Sprigg Street and student dress and behavior; the new president of the board is L.W. Simmons and the vice president is C.A. Juden Jr., a new member of the board; Simmons succeeded Fred A. Groves, who has retired from the board.
Rising eight-tenths of a foot in 24 hours, the Mississippi River reaches a stage of 36.5 feet at Cape Girardeau, the highest mark in 15 years; it's expected to crest tomorrow close to 37 feet; U.S. Engineers report they have removed 20 persons, 230 head of cattle, 45 horses and mules and 69 hogs from Powers, or Big, Island, south of Commerce, Missouri; all of Big Island is under water.
Selling war bonds and stamps to aid the war effort, Cape Girardeau merchants open their campaign by offering the securities first hand to virtually every customer they serve; the drive will continue through July.
Several of Cape Girardeau's Protestant churches have agreed to hold union evening worship services in Courthouse Park during the heated season; these services will begin some time this month.
Professor E.G. Beck returns in the evening from Chicago, where he spent the latter part of last week on business; while in Chicago, Beck secured a Stradivarius violin that is valued at $2,000; the instrument is more than 100 years old and is one of the best in America.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
