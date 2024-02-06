Out of the past: Jan. 9

1999

In the wake of opposition from the Missouri attorney general, the board of directors of Saint Francis Medical Center has voted to cease merger discussions with Southeast Hospital; 13 of 14 board members attended a meeting called after Attorney General Jay Nixon announced Thursday he opposed the hospitals' merger; the Saint Francis board unanimously agreed to end merger talks.

Freezing rain and drizzle closed schools and left motorists and pedestrians skating on thin ice yesterday; the storm closed the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport at 8:43 a.m.; Public Works crews in Cape Girardeau and Jackson spent the day battling ice.

1974

Cape Girardeau city employees will find a 5% salary increase in their checks Jan. 15; the increase will not only help offset the rising costs of living, but also keep the city's pay scale comparable to that for similar jobs in the labor market here.

A Jackson man suffers minor burns and smoke inhalation and his 2-year-old daughter is unharmed in an escape from their burning home at Bainbridge and Old Cape roads early in the day; William L. Schaefer, 27, who with his daughter was asleep in one of the two bedrooms of the old frame dwelling, breaks out a window with his fist and jumps with the child to safety.