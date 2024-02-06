Out of the past: Jan. 9

1997

President Clinton may oppose construction of any federal courthouses or office buildings in fiscal 1998, according to a federal court official; such a move could delay efforts to construct a new courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

A snowstorm swept through Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois yesterday, making driving hazardous by early evening; more than 2 inches of snow had fallen in Cape Girardeau by 10 p.m. Wednesday, with an accumulation of 4 to 8 inches expected before ending today.

1972

The annual Epiphany tree-burning service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel is held in the evening; the first part of the service is held in the church and reviews the Christmas and Epiphany events with music by soloists, choirs and the congregation; church decorations are then taken down; the burning of the Christmas trees and decorations make up the second part of the service, which takes place on the church parking lot; church members also bring their trees and other decorations to feed the fire.

ALTENBURG, Mo. -- The first in a series of special area events observing the 125th anniversary of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod takes place at Trinity Lutheran Church at Altenburg in the afternoon; a memorial service honors the Rev. G.H. Loeber, first pastor of Trinity and one of the original Saxon immigrants to East Perry County in 1839.