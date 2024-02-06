Out of the past: Jan. 9

President Clinton may oppose construction of any federal courthouses or office buildings in fiscal 1998, according to a federal court official; such a move could delay efforts to construct a new courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
A snowstorm swept through Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois yesterday, making driving hazardous by early evening; more than 2 inches of snow had fallen in Cape Girardeau by 10 p.m. Wednesday, with an accumulation of 4 to 8 inches expected before ending today.
The annual Epiphany tree-burning service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel is held in the evening; the first part of the service is held in the church and reviews the Christmas and Epiphany events with music by soloists, choirs and the congregation; church decorations are then taken down; the burning of the Christmas trees and decorations make up the second part of the service, which takes place on the church parking lot; church members also bring their trees and other decorations to feed the fire.
ALTENBURG, Mo. -- The first in a series of special area events observing the 125th anniversary of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod takes place at Trinity Lutheran Church at Altenburg in the afternoon; a memorial service honors the Rev. G.H. Loeber, first pastor of Trinity and one of the original Saxon immigrants to East Perry County in 1839.
An hour's chase after two youths in two stolen motor cars by a squadron of peace officers in Southeast Missourian late last night -- including some fast driving and considerable shooting -- resulted in recovery of the two autos and apprehension of the two drivers; the movie-like action centered in Scott County, but officers were alerted from Perry County, Missouri, to the Arkansas state line.
Twenty veterans have enlisted during the Naval Reserve recruiting drive, according to the latest numbers released from the temporary recruiting headquarters in the H.-H. Building; first to enlist was Paul W. Anderson of Cape Girardeau; most recruits are students of the State College and Cape Girardeau veterans.
Many Girardeans are shocked to hear of the death in Chicago in the morning of the much loved Edmund Sebastian Hoch, brother of Phil A. Hoch and a native of Cape Girardeau; a telephone message to the Hoch family from Dave Hoch says Edmund took sick Saturday afternoon and died early today, the cause being uremic poisoning.
Wilhelmina Zigenbein Fornfelt, known by everyone as "Grandma Fornfelt," died at her home in Fornfelt yesterday afternoon after an illness of six weeks; her illness started with an attack of pneumonia; the town of Fornfelt was named after her, when the name was changed From Edna several years ago; she was born in Germany Jan. 3, 1837, and was 85 years of age.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
