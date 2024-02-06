Out of the past: Jan. 9

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The weather canceled classes yesterday at the Perryville School District, but it didn't stop the business of searching for a new superintendent; Dr. Dan Roe of Pittsburg, Kansas, was the first of three candidates for the superintendent's job to visit Perryville: he and his wife, Marla, spent the day with community leaders and board members at breakfast and lunch meetings.
Michael G. Deimund became Cape Girardeau County's fourth assistant prosecutor yesterday, accepting a new position created by the County Commission; adding another assistant prosecutor fulfilled a provision that says first-class counties must have a county counselor; if the county doesn't have separate counsel, the law states, the prosecuting attorney's office must handle the load; it was an assignment County Prosecutor Morley Swingle said he and his staff couldn't complete,
Cape Girardeau Post Office, which has been leaderless since the retirement of Postmaster Ted R. Regenhardt in April, should have a new postmaster within the next seven to eight months; three career employees of the local office were reviewed in October for the job: Russell J. Fowler, Wilver Wessel and Thomas E. Taylor.
Richard Loomis of St. Louis has purchased the equipment of Town and Country Cleaners, Independence Street and Plaza Way, from the Loomis Equipment Co., and has taken over ownership and management; the name of the business has been changed to Candy Cane and Miniclean Cleaners.
In the event the strike at St. Louis of 1,500 truck drivers employed by drayage companies there continues, the International Shoe factory here will have to close shortly; already a few workers have been notified they won't be needed until the situation in St. Louis is cleared up.
A crest of 33 feet by Monday, barring further rainfall, is being forecast for the Mississippi River; the predicted crest would put the river above flood stage and would inundate the low parts of the Smelterville suburb.
Hazel Ruby Greenlee Farley, wife of Belmont M. Farley, principal of Cape Girardeau Central High School, dies at Saint Francis Hospital, leaving an infant only a few days old; the Farleys came here two years ago, when he was appointed principal.
Iska Carmack of North Middle Street entertained 15 couples with a pretty, well-arranged dancing party at her home last night; other diversions included singing and games.
-- Sharon K. Sanders