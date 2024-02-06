Out of the past: Jan. 9

1996

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The weather canceled classes yesterday at the Perryville School District, but it didn't stop the business of searching for a new superintendent; Dr. Dan Roe of Pittsburg, Kansas, was the first of three candidates for the superintendent's job to visit Perryville: he and his wife, Marla, spent the day with community leaders and board members at breakfast and lunch meetings.

Michael G. Deimund became Cape Girardeau County's fourth assistant prosecutor yesterday, accepting a new position created by the County Commission; adding another assistant prosecutor fulfilled a provision that says first-class counties must have a county counselor; if the county doesn't have separate counsel, the law states, the prosecuting attorney's office must handle the load; it was an assignment County Prosecutor Morley Swingle said he and his staff couldn't complete,

1971

Cape Girardeau Post Office, which has been leaderless since the retirement of Postmaster Ted R. Regenhardt in April, should have a new postmaster within the next seven to eight months; three career employees of the local office were reviewed in October for the job: Russell J. Fowler, Wilver Wessel and Thomas E. Taylor.

Richard Loomis of St. Louis has purchased the equipment of Town and Country Cleaners, Independence Street and Plaza Way, from the Loomis Equipment Co., and has taken over ownership and management; the name of the business has been changed to Candy Cane and Miniclean Cleaners.