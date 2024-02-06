Out of the past: Jan. 9

Cape Girardeau Central High's relatively infant soccer program has made a point of breaking new ground nearly every season, and the Tigers succeeded again in 1994 with sweeper Chris Lee named honorable mention all state; Lee, the team's captain his senior year, is the first Tiger soccer player ever to receive any post-season recognition at the state level.
Walgreens held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony last weekend; the new store, at Independence Street and Kingshighway, offers more than 16,000 items and is open seven days a week.
H. Kenneth Wangelin, a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, attorney, was nominated Tuesday to fill the vacancy in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis created by the retirement of Judge Roy W. Harper, who presided over one of the semi-annual terms of Federal Court in Cape Girardeau for many years; the nomination next goes to the U.S. Senate, where it must be confirmed by the Judiciary Committee, and then to the full Senate, usually a routine procedure.
State College will get approximately $1.7 million more than was originally anticipated in the $248.6 million capital improvement measure, which is passed by the Missouri House; although it is an increase, it is far short of the college's request under long-range planning, $13,341,130, says president Dr. Mark F. Scully.
Three soldiers from Scott County, one of them formerly of Cape Girardeau, are reported as casualties of war: Sgt. Zeno Enderle of Kelso, Missouri, has been reported missing in action in Luxembourg since Dec. 19; Theon A. Dumey, a technician fourth grade, also of Kelso, has been reported missing in action as well; and Pfc. William E. Turner Jr., 31, of Sikeston, Missouri, was killed in the fighting in Luxembourg; Turner worked in Cape Girardeau for two years before going to Sikeston.
The coldest weather of the season strikes Cape Girardeau early in the day, sending the mercury down to 7 degrees above zero at 9 a.m.
Cape Girardeau is ice-bound, completely isolated from the outside world so far as communication is concerned; telegraph and telephone service to outside points went out at 8 last night; wires are broken and scores of poles are down; freezing temperatures following yesterday's all-day drizzle and sleet storm covered telegraph and telephone wires and tree branches with ice half an inch thick.
G.W. "Red" Mabrey has sold his barber shop in Haarig to Louis Sherrell, until recently employed at Mike O'Connell's shop on Main Street; Mabrey is preparing to leave Cape Girardeau for Indiana.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
