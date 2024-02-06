Out of the past: Jan. 9

1995

Cape Girardeau Central High's relatively infant soccer program has made a point of breaking new ground nearly every season, and the Tigers succeeded again in 1994 with sweeper Chris Lee named honorable mention all state; Lee, the team's captain his senior year, is the first Tiger soccer player ever to receive any post-season recognition at the state level.

Walgreens held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony last weekend; the new store, at Independence Street and Kingshighway, offers more than 16,000 items and is open seven days a week.

1970

H. Kenneth Wangelin, a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, attorney, was nominated Tuesday to fill the vacancy in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis created by the retirement of Judge Roy W. Harper, who presided over one of the semi-annual terms of Federal Court in Cape Girardeau for many years; the nomination next goes to the U.S. Senate, where it must be confirmed by the Judiciary Committee, and then to the full Senate, usually a routine procedure.

State College will get approximately $1.7 million more than was originally anticipated in the $248.6 million capital improvement measure, which is passed by the Missouri House; although it is an increase, it is far short of the college's request under long-range planning, $13,341,130, says president Dr. Mark F. Scully.