Out of the past: Jan. 9

1994

Cape Girardeau police records show the flooding of 1993 caused damage to vehicles as well as property; motorists slowing to take a look at the rising backwaters of the Mississippi River overflowing in the Diversion Channel were the cause of a number of accidents on Interstate 55 between Highway 74 and the Nash Road exit this past year.

State officials estimate Cape Girardeau County grew by 1,685 people between 1990 and July 1992; the 2.7 percent estimated growth ranks the county 30th in growth rate among Missouri's 115 counties and the City of St. Louis.

1969

The Marquette Natatorium will again be open during the winter months to Cape Girardeau residents who enjoy swimming; the Cape Girardeau City Council made that decision last night after hearing a plea from a delegation and receiving petitions in favor of keeping the indoor pool in operation.

Defying the tradition freshmen congressmen don't make speeches from the floor of the House until after a time of service, Rep. Bill D. Burlison of the 10th District was the first of the new crop of representatives to be recognized this week; in his maiden speech Monday, the representative from Cape Girardeau argued against those who challenged the electoral vote of Dr. Lloyd W. Bailey of North Carolina, who cast his vote for third-party candidate George Wallace, although pledged to vote for President Richard Nixon.