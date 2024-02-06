Out of the past: Jan. 9

Cape Girardeau police records show the flooding of 1993 caused damage to vehicles as well as property; motorists slowing to take a look at the rising backwaters of the Mississippi River overflowing in the Diversion Channel were the cause of a number of accidents on Interstate 55 between Highway 74 and the Nash Road exit this past year.
State officials estimate Cape Girardeau County grew by 1,685 people between 1990 and July 1992; the 2.7 percent estimated growth ranks the county 30th in growth rate among Missouri's 115 counties and the City of St. Louis.
The Marquette Natatorium will again be open during the winter months to Cape Girardeau residents who enjoy swimming; the Cape Girardeau City Council made that decision last night after hearing a plea from a delegation and receiving petitions in favor of keeping the indoor pool in operation.
Defying the tradition freshmen congressmen don't make speeches from the floor of the House until after a time of service, Rep. Bill D. Burlison of the 10th District was the first of the new crop of representatives to be recognized this week; in his maiden speech Monday, the representative from Cape Girardeau argued against those who challenged the electoral vote of Dr. Lloyd W. Bailey of North Carolina, who cast his vote for third-party candidate George Wallace, although pledged to vote for President Richard Nixon.
Red Star Baptist now has $1,000 in its post-war building fund, another $100 having been appropriated to the fund by the congregation last week; preliminary plans for the new structure have been received by the pastor, the Rev. William Huffman, from the department of church architecture of the Baptist Sunday School Board in Nashville, Tennessee.
His Army training plane crashing as he is coming in for a landing on the north-south runway at Harris Field early in the afternoon, Aviation Cadet Edward A. Tagliaferrik, 20, of Flushing, New York, sustains a compound fracture of the right leg; the plane is demolished.
Lt. Elmer B. Tapley, an Army aviator from Payne Field, West Point, Mississippi, had the misfortune of breaking the propeller on his airplane while lighting in a field at the Lefarth farm, about a mile southwest of Cape Girardeau, yesterday afternoon; he'll be held here for several days until he can get a new propeller; Tapley was the leader of the trio of aviators who passed over here the day before Christmas on a mapping trip.
The Dalton Drug Store in Haarig has been sold to Ruddell Hartle, a former druggist of Sikeston and Lilbourn, Missouri; Hartle is now looking for a house, and as soon as he finds a suitable location will move his family here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
