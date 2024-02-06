Out of the past: Jan. 9

1993

Elvis Presley fans and stamp collectors flocked to the Cape Girardeau post office Friday, buying up more than 39,000 of the commemorative stamps celebrating the "King of Rock 'n' Roll"; the stamps feature a picture of a young, lean Elvis.

BENTON, Mo. -- In one of his last acts as Missouri's governor, John Ashcroft on Friday appointed Democrat Cristy Baker-Neel of Sikeston, Missouri, as prosecuting attorney for Scott County; she was nominated by the Scott County Republican Committee.

1968

City and state move to end the confused traffic conditions at Cape Rock Drive and Highway 61; first reading is given a city ordinance providing for a revamping of the chaotic intersection and installation of a traffic-actuated signal system.

A fresh winter wallop slammed into Cape Girardeau and the district last night, leaving city streets and area roads and highways coated with ice; driving was extremely hazardous both inside and outside the city; the icy conditions caused 31 tractor-trailer trucks to become stranded on Interstate 55 between Sikeston and New Madrid, Missouri, overnight.