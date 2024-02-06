Out of the past: Jan. 8

1999

Concerned that a planned merger between Cape Girardeau's only two hospitals would harm competition in the local health-care market, Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon announced his opposition to the proposal yesterday afternoon; officials at Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital were disappointed by the decision; they received word of Nixon's position through their attorneys shortly before he went public with his opposition at a hastily called press conference at his local office.

Southeast Missouri State University and the state will pay $100,000 to settle a civil suit brought by the former director of the school's earthquake center; terms of the settlement were announced Thursday in a written statement issued jointly by the university and the lawyer for plaintiff Dr. David Stewart; Southeast will pay $50,000; the other $50,000 will be paid by the state from its legal expense fund as approved by the attorney general's office; the settlement was reached during a day-long session with a state mediator in St. Louis on Dec. 28.

1974

School buses loaded to capacity with 66 children and weighing nearly 11 tons are being driven daily across Cape Girardeau County bridges with 6-ton limits, and the Jackson Board of Education is worried about the situation; Board President Cecil J. Unger, accompanied by superintendent of schools Dr. Frank A. Wiley and board members, brought the dangerous condition to the attention of the County Court yesterday; Unger requested that the court authorize the bridges to be strengthened to accommodate the heavy loads to avoid a possible tragic accident, improve bridge floors, widths and approaches and raise railings on bridges that have low railings; he also asked that weeds growing alongside approaches be cut more often.

Two more families and a single man have joined the contingent of German families in Cape Girardeau to train at the Charmin Paper Products Co. plant; the families are Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Gerwe and Mr. and Mrs. Peter Hentschel; also arriving was Walter Hecker; six German families are now here.