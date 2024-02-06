Out of the past: Jan. 8

1997

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A local pastor says an attempt to burn his church early Tuesday has only motivated him to try harder to improve his neighborhood; the Rev. Rickey M. Anderson was called out to the Prince of Peace Baptist Church about 9 a.m. after his secretary smelled smoke when she arrived for work; sometime during the night someone had scaled a 6-foot chain-link fence behind the predominantly Black church, kicked in two windows and threw what appeared to be motor oil into the building and set the oil on fire; the blaze did little more than consume two curtains; the church's cinder block and brick construction saved it from more serious damage.

More criminal cases were filed in Cape Girardeau County in 1996 than ever before; last year 2,050 felony and misdemeanor criminal cases were filed, exactly 100 more cases and a 5% increase over 1995.

1972

Residents of Cape Girardeau County Public Water Supply District 1 will go to the polls Jan. 21 to vote on annexation of an area east of Fruitland toward the new Charmin Paper Products Co. plant; this proposed annexation failed in an election last year; that election was paid for by the water district, but this time a group of interested citizens in the zone proposed for annexation have guaranteed the election costs.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Trooper Robert P. Eddleman of the Missouri Highway Patrol is in fair condition in a Sikeston hospital after walking into a light power line while investigating an accident early this morning; the trooper is suffering from multiple electrical burns, but wasn't in shock when brought to Delta Community Hospital shortly after 4 a.m.