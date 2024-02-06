Out of the past: Jan. 8

Cape Girardeau Councilman Melvin Gateley withdraws his plan for a board of governors to foster economic development by looking at how to use excess motel and restaurant tax money; after being "enlightened" by other city officials that the Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board already advises the council on spending the money, Gateley says he doesn't believe a separate board is needed.
After three days, the Missouri House of Representatives finally votes on a replacement for outgoing Speaker Bob Griffin; however, neither of the two candidates nominated -- Republican Mark Richards and Democrat Sam Leake -- capture a majority of the vote, and the House will enter its fourth day in session Tuesday without settling on a leader.
In a rare display of amity at a public hearing yesterday, Cape Girardeau interests gave their unanimous support to a State Highway Department proposal for entrance-exit routes to Interstate 55 at the Highway 74 complex at the south city limits; a request for the ramps was made almost two years ago by a citizens' delegation which called on the State Highway Commission in Jefferson City.
Final census figures are released showing Cape Girardeau with an official 1970 population of 31,282; that count is 213 greater than the preliminary number announced in May; the report also shows Jackson with a population of 5,896, up from 4,875 in 1960.
Retirement of Coach Louis Muegge from the football coaching field to assume added physical education and intramural duties was announced last night by the school board, which immediately offered the position to Nelson Savoy Seamster, former Harris Field physical training instructor and graduate of the University of Arkansas; Muegge voluntarily asked for relief from the job in the interests of his health and so he might devote full time to basketball and baseball coaching, as well as to physical education in general.
One stretch of rural road has already been abandoned and two others were in such poor condition yesterday that Cape Girardeau's two rural mail carriers, with rainfall adding to their woes, believed they would be unable to negotiate those portions of their routes today; Dorwin Bishop, who carries Route 1, was forced to leave mail for five families on Moccasin Springs Road at the last box he could reach Saturday, when it became impossible to go any further.
Slashing of forces on the Frisco Railroad is progressing rapidly in Cape Girardeau; three employees with responsible positions -- Ed Willer, chief clerk at the freight depot; chief clerk McGraw at the shops, and day telegraph operator Clay Smith -- are released; rumors are that several more men will soon be discarded.
E.W. Boyer, president of the newly organized Jaycees, tenders his resignation; Boyer won't say why he is resigning, but some members declare it is because of friction with some of the organization's committees; Boyer was instrumental in organizing the Jaycees here.
