Out of the past: Jan. 8

1996

Cape Girardeau Councilman Melvin Gateley withdraws his plan for a board of governors to foster economic development by looking at how to use excess motel and restaurant tax money; after being "enlightened" by other city officials that the Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board already advises the council on spending the money, Gateley says he doesn't believe a separate board is needed.

After three days, the Missouri House of Representatives finally votes on a replacement for outgoing Speaker Bob Griffin; however, neither of the two candidates nominated -- Republican Mark Richards and Democrat Sam Leake -- capture a majority of the vote, and the House will enter its fourth day in session Tuesday without settling on a leader.

1971

In a rare display of amity at a public hearing yesterday, Cape Girardeau interests gave their unanimous support to a State Highway Department proposal for entrance-exit routes to Interstate 55 at the Highway 74 complex at the south city limits; a request for the ramps was made almost two years ago by a citizens' delegation which called on the State Highway Commission in Jefferson City.

Final census figures are released showing Cape Girardeau with an official 1970 population of 31,282; that count is 213 greater than the preliminary number announced in May; the report also shows Jackson with a population of 5,896, up from 4,875 in 1960.