Out of the past: Jan. 8

A farewell service and reception for the Rev. Dale Trimberger is held in the afternoon at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel; Trimberger, director of Lutheran Family and Children's Services, has accepted a call to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Columbus, Indiana, where he will serve as director of pastoral care.
In an effort to reduce burgeoning class sizes in schools on Cape Girardeau's north and west ends, a group of parents and educators will begin meeting this week to draw new boundary lines for the city's elementary schools; redistricting has become particularly important since the school district won't be building a new school any time soon.
Five Cape Girardeans were appointed by the City Council last night to serve on the newly-established Historical Advisory Commission: Laura St. Ann Keller, Mrs. Paul Bukstein, Rush H. Limbaugh, Richard L. Barnhouse and C.A. Juden Jr.; the commission will study, determine and recommend to the council what it can do by ordinances to develop and preserve historical landmarks within Cape Girardeau.
BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Central Democratic Committee has unanimously approved the nomination of Tom A. Marshall, a Sikeston, Missouri, farmer, to succeed former Scott County Collector Aubrey Michael, who resigned effective last Tuesday.
First Lt. Charles R. Haddock, 28, a son of Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Haddock of Cape Girardeau, is reported missing in action in Belgium since Dec. 17; a letter written by Haddock on Dec. 15 in Germany was recently received by his parents; he was serving with a field artillery unit.
Plans have been completed for a county- and citywide scrap paper drive over the weekend; the campaign in Cape Girardeau will be conducted Saturday, in the rural areas Sunday and at Jackson on Tuesday; the collections will be made by the Boy Scouts.
One-half of 1% is the strongest drink that can be bought in Cape Girardeau, now that the Supreme Court has decided the 2.75% variety is intoxicating and is covered in the war-time prohibition; it is said there were three saloons here still selling the 2.75% variety: Ed Frenzel's place, the Central Bar and William Seehausen's Pine Bar; all of them quit selling Monday, when they were advised the court had upheld the Volstead Act in regard to beer.
V.H. Drumm ordered a 30,000-egg capacity incubator a month ago, and it is expected to arrive here any day; his chickery has been established in the old Houck building, near the Cape Girardeau Northern Railway.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
