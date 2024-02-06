Out of the past: Jan. 8

1995

A farewell service and reception for the Rev. Dale Trimberger is held in the afternoon at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel; Trimberger, director of Lutheran Family and Children's Services, has accepted a call to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Columbus, Indiana, where he will serve as director of pastoral care.

In an effort to reduce burgeoning class sizes in schools on Cape Girardeau's north and west ends, a group of parents and educators will begin meeting this week to draw new boundary lines for the city's elementary schools; redistricting has become particularly important since the school district won't be building a new school any time soon.

1970

Five Cape Girardeans were appointed by the City Council last night to serve on the newly-established Historical Advisory Commission: Laura St. Ann Keller, Mrs. Paul Bukstein, Rush H. Limbaugh, Richard L. Barnhouse and C.A. Juden Jr.; the commission will study, determine and recommend to the council what it can do by ordinances to develop and preserve historical landmarks within Cape Girardeau.

BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Central Democratic Committee has unanimously approved the nomination of Tom A. Marshall, a Sikeston, Missouri, farmer, to succeed former Scott County Collector Aubrey Michael, who resigned effective last Tuesday.