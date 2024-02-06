Out of the past: Jan. 8

1994

Steve Naeter says a family tradition of service to Cape Girardeau prompted him to file for a seat on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; he joins incumbent Pat Ruopp in seeking a three-year term on the board; the other incumbent, Gwen Bennett, has decided not to seek re-election.

State officials estimate Cape Girardeau County grew by 1,685 people between 1990 and July 1992; the 2.7 percent estimated growth ranks the county 30th in growth rate among Missouri's 115 counties and the city of St. Louis.

1969

Federal funds not exceeding $387,356 have been approved for the construction of a new public library facility in Cape Girardeau; but the percentage of this amount that will actually be allocated to the proposed building program here will depend upon the amount raised locally.

A Cape Girardeau young man, Spec. 4 Terrance L. Brock, son of Mrs. Donald W. Henson of Cape Girardeau and Earl Brock of Brentwood, Missouri, died Saturday of injuries received in the fighting in Vietnam; the 21-year-old soldier, a tank driver, was injured while in a defensive position, when a grenade he was handling detonated.