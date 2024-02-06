Out of the past: Jan. 8

Steve Naeter says a family tradition of service to Cape Girardeau prompted him to file for a seat on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; he joins incumbent Pat Ruopp in seeking a three-year term on the board; the other incumbent, Gwen Bennett, has decided not to seek re-election.
State officials estimate Cape Girardeau County grew by 1,685 people between 1990 and July 1992; the 2.7 percent estimated growth ranks the county 30th in growth rate among Missouri's 115 counties and the city of St. Louis.
Federal funds not exceeding $387,356 have been approved for the construction of a new public library facility in Cape Girardeau; but the percentage of this amount that will actually be allocated to the proposed building program here will depend upon the amount raised locally.
A Cape Girardeau young man, Spec. 4 Terrance L. Brock, son of Mrs. Donald W. Henson of Cape Girardeau and Earl Brock of Brentwood, Missouri, died Saturday of injuries received in the fighting in Vietnam; the 21-year-old soldier, a tank driver, was injured while in a defensive position, when a grenade he was handling detonated.
In Cape Girardeau, as elsewhere in the nation, the boom of war babies seems to have passed its peak, with the number of new babies tapering off to a certain extent; even with the slump in births this fall, there were 106 more last year than in 1942 in Cape Girardeau; there were 982 births in 1943 and 876 during 1942, the official report shows.
Official announcement is made that the Toledo Mudhens, an American Association baseball team, owned by the St. Louis Browns, will come to Cape Girardeau with the Browns during the latter's spring training this year.
The Cape Girardeau Commercial Club elected Harry L. Albert president at a meeting last night; he had been the secretary during the year just closed; he and Rush H. Limbaugh were placed in nomination, either one of whom was capable of making a good executive officer; because of his past identity with the club's activities, Albert was chosen.
The 12th annual exhibition of the Cape Girardeau County Poultry Association opens in the Graessle building on Broadway with nearly 400 chickens and several dozen rabbits on display; a large crowd of chicken fanciers is on hand when the doors open in the morning.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
