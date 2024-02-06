All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsJanuary 8, 2017

Out of the past: Jan. 8

Four Memphis, Tennessee, women were arrested and charged in an alleged shoplifting scheme using a specially-designed bag to thwart electronic anti-theft systems at two West Park Mall clothing stores; authorities recovered $3,500 in women's clothing, two walkie-talkie radios and several cans of Mace...

1992

Four Memphis, Tennessee, women were arrested and charged in an alleged shoplifting scheme using a specially-designed bag to thwart electronic anti-theft systems at two West Park Mall clothing stores; authorities recovered $3,500 in women's clothing, two walkie-talkie radios and several cans of Mace.

Greyhound Bus Co. says it will open a full-service bus station in Cape Girardeau on Jan. 15, nearly six months after the former station closed; the new station will be opened at Don's Store 24, a convenience store and gas station at the corner of Morgan Oak and Sprigg streets.

1967

Ground was broken last Sunday for a new Sunday school educational building adjacent to Broadway Methodist Church in Scott City, 50 years after the church was built; Riverside Lumber Co. has the contract, Fred Rieck is the builder, and T.J. Sneed, a member of the church and local excavator, is donating his services in moving the dirt.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, Missouri Synod, held its dedication service last Sunday; the first service was conducted by the Rev. Walter C. Loeber, interim pastor; the chapel is at the corner of West Cape Rock Drive and Bel Air Drive.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1942

The mercury at Cape Girardeau skids to a frigid 10 degrees below zero, reducing traffic to a minimum and increasing the appeals from the city's unfortunates for aid; particularly feeling the cold are the wartime guards standing watch at either side of the Mississippi River bridge; at the Cape Girardeau end of the span, the guards are employed by the State Highway Department, while those at the east end are members of the Illinois Reserve Militia, with headquarters at Carbondale.

Frank Lauderdale, a commercial teacher, and Robert Smith, a chemistry instructor at Cape Girardeau Central High School, have received notice they will be called for active military service, through selective service, in fewer than 60 days.

1917

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education elects two teachers to the new positions made necessary by increased attendance; Wathena Ranney is transferred from third-grade at Lorimier School to upper-grade work at Broadway School; Ory Randall, a member of the senior class at the Normal, is elected to take her place at Lorimier; Bertha Spaugh, another senior at the Normal, is hired to teach the eighth grade at Central.

Fred Goyert, a life-long Republican and former county clerk of Cape Girardeau County, has been appointed bond clerk by state auditor George E. Hackmann, the only Republican state official.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy