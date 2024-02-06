Out of the past: Jan. 8

Four Memphis, Tennessee, women were arrested and charged in an alleged shoplifting scheme using a specially-designed bag to thwart electronic anti-theft systems at two West Park Mall clothing stores; authorities recovered $3,500 in women's clothing, two walkie-talkie radios and several cans of Mace.
Greyhound Bus Co. says it will open a full-service bus station in Cape Girardeau on Jan. 15, nearly six months after the former station closed; the new station will be opened at Don's Store 24, a convenience store and gas station at the corner of Morgan Oak and Sprigg streets.
Ground was broken last Sunday for a new Sunday school educational building adjacent to Broadway Methodist Church in Scott City, 50 years after the church was built; Riverside Lumber Co. has the contract, Fred Rieck is the builder, and T.J. Sneed, a member of the church and local excavator, is donating his services in moving the dirt.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, Missouri Synod, held its dedication service last Sunday; the first service was conducted by the Rev. Walter C. Loeber, interim pastor; the chapel is at the corner of West Cape Rock Drive and Bel Air Drive.
The mercury at Cape Girardeau skids to a frigid 10 degrees below zero, reducing traffic to a minimum and increasing the appeals from the city's unfortunates for aid; particularly feeling the cold are the wartime guards standing watch at either side of the Mississippi River bridge; at the Cape Girardeau end of the span, the guards are employed by the State Highway Department, while those at the east end are members of the Illinois Reserve Militia, with headquarters at Carbondale.
Frank Lauderdale, a commercial teacher, and Robert Smith, a chemistry instructor at Cape Girardeau Central High School, have received notice they will be called for active military service, through selective service, in fewer than 60 days.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education elects two teachers to the new positions made necessary by increased attendance; Wathena Ranney is transferred from third-grade at Lorimier School to upper-grade work at Broadway School; Ory Randall, a member of the senior class at the Normal, is elected to take her place at Lorimier; Bertha Spaugh, another senior at the Normal, is hired to teach the eighth grade at Central.
Fred Goyert, a life-long Republican and former county clerk of Cape Girardeau County, has been appointed bond clerk by state auditor George E. Hackmann, the only Republican state official.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
