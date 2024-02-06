Out of the past: Jan. 8

1992

Four Memphis, Tennessee, women were arrested and charged in an alleged shoplifting scheme using a specially-designed bag to thwart electronic anti-theft systems at two West Park Mall clothing stores; authorities recovered $3,500 in women's clothing, two walkie-talkie radios and several cans of Mace.

Greyhound Bus Co. says it will open a full-service bus station in Cape Girardeau on Jan. 15, nearly six months after the former station closed; the new station will be opened at Don's Store 24, a convenience store and gas station at the corner of Morgan Oak and Sprigg streets.

1967

Ground was broken last Sunday for a new Sunday school educational building adjacent to Broadway Methodist Church in Scott City, 50 years after the church was built; Riverside Lumber Co. has the contract, Fred Rieck is the builder, and T.J. Sneed, a member of the church and local excavator, is donating his services in moving the dirt.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, Missouri Synod, held its dedication service last Sunday; the first service was conducted by the Rev. Walter C. Loeber, interim pastor; the chapel is at the corner of West Cape Rock Drive and Bel Air Drive.