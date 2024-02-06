Out of the past: Jan. 7

1999

Southeast Missouri State University and the former director of its earthquake center have reached a tentative settlement in a civil suit; David Stewart and school officials have reviewed the proposed settlement; neither side has signed the agreement yet, but next week's scheduled trial in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court in Jackson has been canceled; the settlement would bring an end to the 4-year-old lawsuit.

The Salvation Army Tree of Lights campaign needs an additional $14,000 to make the annual fund drive's goal of $200,000; donations to the Tree of Lights make up about one-third of the Salvation Army's annual budget; the campaign helped provide Christmas baskets to needy families and toys to children at Christmas, but it also funds programs at the Salvation Army, 701 Good Hope St., throughout the year.

1974

Two elementary schoolchildren are injured when hazardous road conditions cause a Nell Holcomb School District bus to slide off a road; Alan Ainsworth, sixth grade pupil at Nell Holcomb, suffers a sore neck and Mark Sullivan, seventh grade, receives a fractured vertebra when the bus slides into a mound of dirt in Tanglewood Estates; two Cape Girardeau school buses are also involved in minor accidents on icy roads, but no injuries result.

Jerry W. Ford, secretary of Ford and Sons Funeral Home, Inc., a licensed funeral director and embalmer and a former schoolteacher, files for the one-year seat on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education open for the April 2 school election; he is the first candidate for the unexpired term of the Rev. Earl W. Tharp, who is moving from the city.