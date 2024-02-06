Out of the past: Jan. 7

1998

Strong thunderstorms that moved across the region yesterday morning dumped over an inch of rain on parts of Cape Girardeau County; the storms, which had moved eastward by noon, left water on many city streets and county roads; more thunderstorms are expected today as the spring-like weather trend continues.

MedAmerica HealthNet Inc., has filed a liquidation plan for its pending bankruptcy; the Cape Girardeau-based physician hospital organization indicated in court documents Monday it wants to trade its anticipated share of a judgment against Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan in exchange for settling its contractual obligation with Alliance Blue Cross Blue Shield; the PHO announced Monday it is dissolving; MedAmerica HealthNet, a network of some 250 physicians and six hospitals in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, and Alliance Blue Cross Blue Shield joined forces in 1994 to offer the managed care product HealthNet Blue.

1973

The Southeast Missourian and the Cape Girardeau Public Library host the 29th annual Pictures of the Year traveling exhibition; a display of 150 prize-winning photographs taken in 1971 by newspaper and magazine photojournalists is shown at both the library and the newspaper office; the 16-by-20-inch photos are from the National Press Photographers Association-University of Missouri competition held early 1972.

Mr. and Mrs. J. Ronald Fischer are preparing to open their new retail grocery store Wednesday at 19 N. Spanish St., a location recently occupied by the A & P Supermarket; a formal opening is planned around the first of February.