Out of the past: Jan. 7

Strong thunderstorms that moved across the region yesterday morning dumped over an inch of rain on parts of Cape Girardeau County; the storms, which had moved eastward by noon, left water on many city streets and county roads; more thunderstorms are expected today as the spring-like weather trend continues.
MedAmerica HealthNet Inc., has filed a liquidation plan for its pending bankruptcy; the Cape Girardeau-based physician hospital organization indicated in court documents Monday it wants to trade its anticipated share of a judgment against Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan in exchange for settling its contractual obligation with Alliance Blue Cross Blue Shield; the PHO announced Monday it is dissolving; MedAmerica HealthNet, a network of some 250 physicians and six hospitals in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, and Alliance Blue Cross Blue Shield joined forces in 1994 to offer the managed care product HealthNet Blue.
The Southeast Missourian and the Cape Girardeau Public Library host the 29th annual Pictures of the Year traveling exhibition; a display of 150 prize-winning photographs taken in 1971 by newspaper and magazine photojournalists is shown at both the library and the newspaper office; the 16-by-20-inch photos are from the National Press Photographers Association-University of Missouri competition held early 1972.
Mr. and Mrs. J. Ronald Fischer are preparing to open their new retail grocery store Wednesday at 19 N. Spanish St., a location recently occupied by the A & P Supermarket; a formal opening is planned around the first of February.
A mild winter, one of the finest in years for building and construction, has given bricklayers and other tradesmen an unusually long period of steady work with only a few interruptions brought on by weather; few days have been so cold that workers haven't been able to mix their mortar and lay bricks; during the period of snow a few weeks back, there was only a short period of inactivity.
Fornfelt voters at a special election yesterday approved proposals granting a 20-year franchise to the Missouri Utilities Co., to supply natural gas and electric power to the community; under previously announced plans of the company, natural gas will be piped from the Big Inch and Little Big Inch pipelines at Gray's Point, Missouri.
The funeral of Emanuel Milde in the afternoon attracts what is believed to be the largest crowd ever assembled to pay final respects to a Jackson resident; there are people in attendance from every community in Cape Girardeau County and many from Perry, Bollinger, Scott and other counties; Milde was a self-made man; about the time he completed his schooling, his father passed away and his little bottling works, housed in a small room, was left in the care of Emanuel and his brother, Alvin D.; Emanuel Milde passed away Friday at the age of 40.
Mr. and Mrs. R.M. Oliver depart for their home in Raton, New Mexico, after visiting Mrs. Oliver's parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.N. Hartzell, 222 Morgan Oak St.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.