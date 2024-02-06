Out of the past: Jan. 7

1997

In the wake of unpopular programming changes, the Cape Girardeau City Council passed a resolution last night censuring the local cable television operator for failing to consult the public; "I certainly think this is in order, to show our displeasure of their handling of our city's customers and residents," Councilman Richard Eggimann said after the resolution passed unanimously; Denver, Colorado-based, Tele-Communications Inc. operates the cable television systems in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

The city of Jackson is venturing into cyberspace; the Board of Aldermen has approved a joint effort with the Jackson Chamber of Commerce to establish a 60-page website that will highlight the city's recreational, industrial, educational and residential benefits.

1972

Gov. Warren E. Hearnes has cut by $557,326 the general revenue fund request of State College here from his proposed budget for the 1972-73 fiscal year; the recommended budget earmarks $7,378,309 for State College; the college had requested $7,935,634 from general revenue.

Highway officials in Missouri and Illinois tentatively set Jan. 26 for a meeting to discuss the possibilities of both states taking over receivership of the Chester, Illinois, toll bridge.