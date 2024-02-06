Out of the past: Jan. 7

In the wake of unpopular programming changes, the Cape Girardeau City Council passed a resolution last night censuring the local cable television operator for failing to consult the public; "I certainly think this is in order, to show our displeasure of their handling of our city's customers and residents," Councilman Richard Eggimann said after the resolution passed unanimously; Denver, Colorado-based, Tele-Communications Inc. operates the cable television systems in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
The city of Jackson is venturing into cyberspace; the Board of Aldermen has approved a joint effort with the Jackson Chamber of Commerce to establish a 60-page website that will highlight the city's recreational, industrial, educational and residential benefits.
Gov. Warren E. Hearnes has cut by $557,326 the general revenue fund request of State College here from his proposed budget for the 1972-73 fiscal year; the recommended budget earmarks $7,378,309 for State College; the college had requested $7,935,634 from general revenue.
Highway officials in Missouri and Illinois tentatively set Jan. 26 for a meeting to discuss the possibilities of both states taking over receivership of the Chester, Illinois, toll bridge.
Evidently vexed with failure of major bus companies to remove their depots from the busy streets of the city, the Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday passed an ordinance requiring them to locate their terminals along Independence Street and to use Independence for the major part of their travel in the city; the ordinance becomes effective in 10 days.
Earl W. Winder, 16, a newspaper delivery boy, is seriously injured in the evening when the three-wheel motor scooter he is riding figures in a collision on Broadway at Caruthers Avenue with a motor bus of the Great Southern Line; the youth, covering a Strom News Agency route, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Winder of Cape Girardeau; he is hospitalized with three fractured ribs, a broken collarbone, severe bruises and possibly other injuries.
Frank Unnerstall and S.D. Nunley leave in the afternoon for Jefferson City, where they will appear before the Missouri State Board of Pharmacists to take examinations to become licensed pharmacists; Unnerstall, who is a Cape Girardeau young man, has been employed in a drug store in Kennett, Missouri, for some time; Nunley is employed in the Kinder drug store on Good Hope Street.
Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Cunningham, 231 Independence St., have contracted for the construction of a home on Park Avenue, the work to begin early in March or sooner if weather permits; the house will be of the bungalow type, eight rooms and modern in every respect; it will be situated on the west side of the avenue, facing east.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.