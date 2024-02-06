Out of the past: Jan. 7

1996

Weekend donations should push the Salvation Army's Tree of Lights campaign to its $150,000 goal, Capt. Robert Gauthier says; as of Thursday, the campaign had raised $148,551, an increase of approximately $23,500 from the previous year's campaign.

Snow coated Southeast Missouri again yesterday with 2 to 5 inches of the white stuff in a repeat of last Tuesday and Wednesday; travelers throughout the region were slip-sliding along Saturday; there were so many snow-related accidents that Cape Girardeau police quit working the ones without injuries.

1971

The landfill operation of City Sanitation Co. in South Cape Girardeau hasn't been complying with provisions established between the company and the city, City Manager W.G. Lawley has informed the City Council; in a report based on 40 inspections by the city health officer from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, Lawley charges the operation has failed to meet the five basic requirements of the operational procedures outlined in the provisions.

The cold weather isn't to the liking of most residents, but it's just what Cape Girardeau's street department ordered; while most people are still asleep in the morning, workers are out in 12-degree weather beginning the job of filling in cracks in the street pavement on Broadway.