Out of the past: Jan. 7

Weekend donations should push the Salvation Army's Tree of Lights campaign to its $150,000 goal, Capt. Robert Gauthier says; as of Thursday, the campaign had raised $148,551, an increase of approximately $23,500 from the previous year's campaign.
Snow coated Southeast Missouri again yesterday with 2 to 5 inches of the white stuff in a repeat of last Tuesday and Wednesday; travelers throughout the region were slip-sliding along Saturday; there were so many snow-related accidents that Cape Girardeau police quit working the ones without injuries.
The landfill operation of City Sanitation Co. in South Cape Girardeau hasn't been complying with provisions established between the company and the city, City Manager W.G. Lawley has informed the City Council; in a report based on 40 inspections by the city health officer from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, Lawley charges the operation has failed to meet the five basic requirements of the operational procedures outlined in the provisions.
The cold weather isn't to the liking of most residents, but it's just what Cape Girardeau's street department ordered; while most people are still asleep in the morning, workers are out in 12-degree weather beginning the job of filling in cracks in the street pavement on Broadway.
Officers declare the theft of a cargo of whiskey from Moon Distributing Co. here Dec. 28 and that also of 67 cases from the same company's warehouse last March have been cleared up; charges have been filed in Cape Girardeau County against two suspects; 185 cases were stolen in the December burglary.
KEWANEE, Mo. -- Combined funeral services are held in the afternoon at the high school gymnasium for Willie Cox, 45, his son, Vernon Cox, 17, and Ray Sizemore, 19, who were instantly killed Saturday morning when the truck in which they were riding was struck by a southbound Frisco troop train at a grade crossing here.
Paul "Big Ham" Haman was elected captain of the Cape Girardeau Central High School 1921 basketball quintet yesterday; this makes the second athletic honor received by Haman in 1921; he was also elected captain of Central's football team for 1921.
Cape Girardeau County Presiding Court Judge Clyde A. Vandivort is unanimously chosen as the county chairman of the Cape Girardeau County organization of the Southeast Missouri Agricultural Bureau; business men of Jackson and Cape Girardeau are squarely behind Vandivort and the agriculture bureau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders