Out of the past: Jan. 7

1995

Instead of waking yesterday to a serene blanket of snow, many area residents faced their worst nightmare: Ice and freezing rain; most area schools canceled classes because of the ice and dangerous driving conditions; Southeast Missouri State University delayed opening its offices because of the weather.

One hundred twenty-five of 126 levees damaged during the 1993 flood have been fully restored, according to a report by the St. Louis District of the Army Corps of Engineers; the Bois Brule levee near Perryville, Missouri, and the Kaskaskia Island levee in Southern Illinois were among those restored as of Dec. 30 to the full level of protection; the exception is Ste. Genevieve County Levee No. Two.

1970

Bitterly cold temperatures grip Southeast Missouri, forcing some industrial and commercial customers of Missouri Utilities Co. to switch from natural gas to standby heating systems, including some schools; Illmo-Scott City schools, Richland High School at Essex and schools at Dexter are closed; the mercury falls to 2 degrees above zero at 6 a.m. at the municipal airport, the lowest mark for the season.

Burglars enter the front door of Rozier's Store in Jackson in the morning and make off with men's suits valued at between $10,00 and $11,000; about 160 men's suits are taken in the burglary.