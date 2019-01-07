Out of the past: Jan. 7

The local FISH food program has moved operations in a larger pantry at 106 S. Sprigg St.; the interdenominational project provides food, assistance with utility payments, transportation and medication to people in need; previously, the pantry was at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church.
TAMMS, Ill. -- Golden mice and rock chestnut oak trees, both on the state's threatened species list, are causing the $600 million super-maximum-security prison to be built 300 feet east of where it was originally planned, avoiding conflicts with the two threatened species.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees plans to circulate petitions requesting an election on a proposed tax levy to help finance construction of a new library building; Mrs. R.J. Stiegemeyer, president of the library board, says the amount of the tax levy to be asked for hasn't been announced.
The Lee-Rowan Co. reportedly intends to locate its Modern Crafts factory in Jackson, and the Jackson City Council last night passed a resolution to furnish utilities to the site of the new plant.
The teacher shortage remains rather acute in Southeast Missouri schools, the placement and extension offices at State College report; virtually every type of teacher is needed, and the office has scores of requests from district schools, also from university and colleges, for teachers.
An earthquake lasting 30 seconds rocks Cape Girardeau, Jackson and the surrounding territory at 12:23 a.m., causing no reported damage, but alarming residents awakened from their slumbers.
Norman Hely has been in St. Louis several days arranging to take the agency in Cape Girardeau for Studebaker automobiles; he will open salesrooms in the building on Broadway now occupied by the Minton-Thompson Motor Co., as soon as it moves into its new location at the corner of Spanish and Independence streets.
Martin August Krieger of Fornfelt, who was reported by the War Department on Dec. 10 as having died of pneumonia Oct. 23 in France, is alive and getting along nicely in a hospital there.
