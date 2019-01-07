Out of the past: Jan. 7

1994

The local FISH food program has moved operations in a larger pantry at 106 S. Sprigg St.; the interdenominational project provides food, assistance with utility payments, transportation and medication to people in need; previously, the pantry was at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church.

TAMMS, Ill. -- Golden mice and rock chestnut oak trees, both on the state's threatened species list, are causing the $600 million super-maximum-security prison to be built 300 feet east of where it was originally planned, avoiding conflicts with the two threatened species.

1969

The Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees plans to circulate petitions requesting an election on a proposed tax levy to help finance construction of a new library building; Mrs. R.J. Stiegemeyer, president of the library board, says the amount of the tax levy to be asked for hasn't been announced.

The Lee-Rowan Co. reportedly intends to locate its Modern Crafts factory in Jackson, and the Jackson City Council last night passed a resolution to furnish utilities to the site of the new plant.