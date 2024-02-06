Out of the past: Jan. 7

1993

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Just over two months after winning his seat in the November general election, Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau was sworn in Wednesday as the new state senator for the 27th District.

The newly formed Cape Girardeau Zone Election Committee -- composed of 22 residents interested in resolving legal and technical questions surrounding the charter-amendment initiative -- holds its first meeting at city hall; former Mayor Howard Tooke is chosen chairman of the group.

1968

The Festival of Epiphany is observed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel with a tree-burning ceremony in the evening; the service begins in the chapel with the readings of "The Nine Lessons," interspersed with hymns, carols and anthems; at the conclusion of the ninth lesson, the Christmas tree in the chapel is dismantled, and the congregation proceeds outdoors for the burning of the Christmas trees.

Riverside Lumber Co. has become Riverside Lumber and Supply Co., under a new corporation and partial new ownership; Cliff Rudesill, who has returned to Cape Girardeau after an absence of 18 years, purchased an interest in the business and is now general manager of the concern; William J. Kies continues as president.