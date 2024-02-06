Out of the past: Jan. 7

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Just over two months after winning his seat in the November general election, Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau was sworn in Wednesday as the new state senator for the 27th District.
The newly formed Cape Girardeau Zone Election Committee -- composed of 22 residents interested in resolving legal and technical questions surrounding the charter-amendment initiative -- holds its first meeting at city hall; former Mayor Howard Tooke is chosen chairman of the group.
The Festival of Epiphany is observed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel with a tree-burning ceremony in the evening; the service begins in the chapel with the readings of "The Nine Lessons," interspersed with hymns, carols and anthems; at the conclusion of the ninth lesson, the Christmas tree in the chapel is dismantled, and the congregation proceeds outdoors for the burning of the Christmas trees.
Riverside Lumber Co. has become Riverside Lumber and Supply Co., under a new corporation and partial new ownership; Cliff Rudesill, who has returned to Cape Girardeau after an absence of 18 years, purchased an interest in the business and is now general manager of the concern; William J. Kies continues as president.
The names of 100 men to report in the next draft contingent at Jefferson Barracks for examination and possible induction into the Army are announced by the Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board; it will be the second contingent to go out in January and will be followed by another of about 100 men to meet the county's quota for the month of 300.
Option to purchase the Louis Hecht building, 43 S. Main St., opposite the Frisco passenger station, is to be exercised by the Cape Transit Co., operator of the city street bus system; the building recently housed the Transit terminal and the Prost Bus Line depot; the Prost depot is to be moved in February to the Hope Auto Co. building, 735 Broadway.
The Baptist mission church in the far north end of Cape Girardeau was dedicated yesterday afternoon, free of debt, furnished comfortably and ready for its work as a community center and inspirational place for its users; the completion of the little church building is evidence of the earnestness of those who had charge of the work and of the cooperative spirit of others; it is an offspring of the First Baptist Church of Cape Girardeau.
Dr. C.E. Schuchert, leader of the old Sixth Regiment band, which is now at Camp Doniphan, Oklahoma, arrives home in the morning on a five-day furlough and is being kept busy telling all about the boys in camp.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.