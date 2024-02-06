Out of the past: Jan. 7

1992

The Cape Girardeau City Council hustled through a 10-minute meeting last night, where it approved a study of the city's public transportation needs and the purchase of property to expand Shawnee Park; the council also approved a motion to proceed with final engineering plans for the extension of Sprigg Street north from Bertling to Melody Lane.

The Jackson Board of Alderman began the new year Monday by approving several major expenditures, including the repair of a damaged electrical transformer, the purchase of two new cars for the police and fire departments, and purchase of a new telephone system for city hall offices.

1967

The demolition of the old post office-federal court building on Broadway is scheduled to begin about Feb. 1, unless a government snag in financing occurs; the General Services Administration will receive bids for the construction of a new federal building on Feb. 10.

The turnpike proposal for Missouri, mentioned by Gov. Warren E. Harnes in his message to the General Assembly this week, is receiving strong backing in Southeast Missouri, says Sen. Albert M. Spradling Jr., of Cape Girardeau; the proposal is embodied in a bill co-authored by Spradling which was one of a large number of measures introduced during the first week of the session.