Out of the past: Jan. 6

1999

Greg Jones, whose brief leadership is credited with infusing the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri with new energy and ideas, is resigning to take a position with the Toledo Museum of Art; Jones, who spent many of his formative years in Toledo, will begin work in mid-February as the museum's creative-arts coordinator.

Don "Dusty" Rhodes will serve as interim chief executive officer of Saint Francis Medical Center; Rhodes will take over for James Sexton, who announced his resignation in December; Sexton, CEO for the past two years, leaves Saint Francis Feb. 5 for a job as CEO of North Iowa Mercy Health Center and Network in Mason City, Iowa.

1974

The Greater St. Louis Builders, Inc., has purchased 47 acres of the Blattner family land lying adjacent to and north of William Street, with boundaries along a portion of Kingshighway, Gordonville Road and a residential area; while no definite plans for development of the newly acquired tract were made known by Bruce Campbell and his son, Scott Campbell, officers of the corporation, they say negotiations are well underway for a number of units in the tract; the St. Louis firm this past year acquired the Town Plaza Shopping Center.

The Cape Girardeau Christian Arts Council is in line to receive a federal grant to promote cultural and recreational programs here; an announcement of the grant, reportedly $5,000, is to be made by 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, at a public meeting Friday; the council's request for the grant was approved recently by the National Endowment of the Arts.