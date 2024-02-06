Out of the past: Jan. 6

1997

Cape Girardeau County led the region in crashes in 1995 but also in seat-belt usage; Cape Girardeau County ranked 11th in the state in speed-involved crashes and 14th in accidents involving drunk drivers; it ranked 10th in accidents involving drivers under 21 years of age and 11th in accidents involving drivers 55 years of age or older; Cape County had 3,158 accidents in 1995, more than any other Southeast Missouri county.

About 25 people gathered Sunday in the basement of Livingway Foursquare Church on Bloomfield Road Sunday to ask the police, Southwestern Bell, Anchor Construction Co. and God what they could do to lessen the chance that they would become the victim of a burglary; Cape Girardeau Police Lt. John Brown, Ptlm. Jeannie Dailey and Ptlm. Ike Hammonds fielded questions about the investigation into 17 reported burglaries of elderly Cape Girardeau residents since May.

1972

Cape Girardeau City Councilman John J. Kollker intends to resign from the council so he may assume a position with Percy Wilson Mortgage and Finance Corp., a subsidiary of U.S. Steel Corp. at Chicago; Kollker, who is serving his first term on the council, said in a letter to Mayor Howard C. Tooke he will probably resign within the next 30 days.

Three major highway relocation projects in Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties are being mapped by the Missouri Highway Department; the biggest project involves construction of a seven-mile stretch of Highway 72 from Highway 34 west of Jackson south and east to the Interstate 55-Highway 61 interchange near Wedekind Park between Cape Girardeau and Jackson; about half of the new route would be four lanes; also in the works are relocations of highways 61 and 34 at Marble Hill and Lutesville, Missouri.