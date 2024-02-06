Out of the past: Jan. 6

Two incumbent members of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education and a university professor filed for election yesterday; board members Kathy Swan and John Campbell are seeking re-election; marketing professor Jack Sterrett is making his first run for public office.
The Jackson city clerk's office was a busy place yesterday morning as nine candidates, including four incumbents, filed on the first day for municipal offices that will be filled in April; filing for mayor were incumbent Mayor Carlton Meyer and Alderman Paul Sander; candidates for board of aldermen are Kevin Sawyer, Robert "Butch" Wright, Dave Reiminger, Jack Piepenbrok, Valerie Tuschhoff and Vicki Abernathy; also filing Tuesday for re-election was City Collector Beverly Nelson.
The continued cold, snow and freezing rain of winter covers 70 percent of the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau with ice floes, causing river men to face the possibility of the formation of an ice gorge should th low temperatures continue for an extended time.
Robert F. Hemperley of Cape Girardeau has been named Shawnee District Boy Scout chairman by Joe Welborn, Southeast Missouri Council president; Hemperley will supervise scouting in Fredericktown, Marquand, Perryville, Jackson, Illmo-Scott City, Chaffee, Leopold, Marble Hill, Lutesville and Cape Girardeau.
In a letter received by the city of Cape Girardeau yesterday, Sen. R.L. Dearmont of St. Louis declared the Ozark Trails Bridge Co., owner of the traffic bridge here, won't pay a license fee to the city; the letter, written in behalf of Frank D. Stranahan, head of the bridge company, says "the company would not be justified in making any further contribution to the city at this time."
Cape Girardeau is being considered by the St. Louis Browns baseball team as a training city this spring; one report says the Browns management has narrowed its selection to either Cape Girardeau or Columbia, Missouri, as the training base.
Fully 800 people turn out in the morning to hear noted evangelist Lincoln McConnell speak at Centenary Methodist Church; another 1,000 flock there to hear his second broadside in the evening.
Jackson's "white way" has become somewhat unworthy of its name, as many of the light bulbs have "burned out" and aren't being replaced; on the west side, all lights were out Saturday night, and on the east side all but two, while one solitary tungsten bravely tried to penetrate the murk and fog which covered the city; the large light on top of the courthouse has been dead for some time.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
