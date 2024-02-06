Out of the past: Jan. 6

1993

Two incumbent members of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education and a university professor filed for election yesterday; board members Kathy Swan and John Campbell are seeking re-election; marketing professor Jack Sterrett is making his first run for public office.

The Jackson city clerk's office was a busy place yesterday morning as nine candidates, including four incumbents, filed on the first day for municipal offices that will be filled in April; filing for mayor were incumbent Mayor Carlton Meyer and Alderman Paul Sander; candidates for board of aldermen are Kevin Sawyer, Robert "Butch" Wright, Dave Reiminger, Jack Piepenbrok, Valerie Tuschhoff and Vicki Abernathy; also filing Tuesday for re-election was City Collector Beverly Nelson.

1968

The continued cold, snow and freezing rain of winter covers 70 percent of the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau with ice floes, causing river men to face the possibility of the formation of an ice gorge should th low temperatures continue for an extended time.

Robert F. Hemperley of Cape Girardeau has been named Shawnee District Boy Scout chairman by Joe Welborn, Southeast Missouri Council president; Hemperley will supervise scouting in Fredericktown, Marquand, Perryville, Jackson, Illmo-Scott City, Chaffee, Leopold, Marble Hill, Lutesville and Cape Girardeau.