Out of the past: Jan. 6

1992

Cape Girardeau this year will satisfy a new landfill mandate that prohibits yard waste such as grass clippings and leaves in landfills by launching a citywide compost service.

Missouri Highway and Transportation Commissioner John Oliver said passage of a 6-cent state gasoline tax would be a "bonanza" for Southeast Missouri; the Cape Girardeau lawyer said Missouri will best be able to take advantage of a new federal highway bill if voters approve the increase.

1967

Sverdrup and Parcel and Associates Inc. of St. Louis has been selected as the architectural firm to develop plans for the new Saint Francis Hospital that is to be built at Gordonville and Mount Auburn roads; local associate architect is Fred Dormeyer of Cape Girardeau.

Commissioners in the city's condemnation of land near the municipal airport set the average value at about $960 per acre in the report filed with the Scott County Circuit Court yesterday; the city seeks to acquire 245.79 acres needed for the construction of a new 6,500-foot runway and the adjacent clear zones; the report of the commissioners placed the total purchase figure at $235,590.