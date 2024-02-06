Out of the past: Jan. 6

Cape Girardeau this year will satisfy a new landfill mandate that prohibits yard waste such as grass clippings and leaves in landfills by launching a citywide compost service.
Missouri Highway and Transportation Commissioner John Oliver said passage of a 6-cent state gasoline tax would be a "bonanza" for Southeast Missouri; the Cape Girardeau lawyer said Missouri will best be able to take advantage of a new federal highway bill if voters approve the increase.
Sverdrup and Parcel and Associates Inc. of St. Louis has been selected as the architectural firm to develop plans for the new Saint Francis Hospital that is to be built at Gordonville and Mount Auburn roads; local associate architect is Fred Dormeyer of Cape Girardeau.
Commissioners in the city's condemnation of land near the municipal airport set the average value at about $960 per acre in the report filed with the Scott County Circuit Court yesterday; the city seeks to acquire 245.79 acres needed for the construction of a new 6,500-foot runway and the adjacent clear zones; the report of the commissioners placed the total purchase figure at $235,590.
Teachers College is standing by, ready to be of whatever service it may in the war program, declares president W.W. Parker; a suggestion has been made in some states of a possible program through which male students would get some military training while still in school.
Two letters, one dated Dec. 14 and the other Dec. 27, are received by Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Trovillion of Cape Girardeau from their daughter, Geneva Trovillion, who is at Honolulu; except for a cable Dec. 10, bringing news she was safe, the letters are the first received by the parents since the war broke out with the bombing of Pearl Harbor; Trovillion had been teaching in a private school, but she wrote the school has been turned over to a construction company, and the only teaching in progress is in private homes; she plans to return home as soon as she is able to secure passage.
Col. and Mrs. Louis B. Houck leave in the morning for St. Louis and from there will go to Jefferson City to be present at the inaugural ceremony that makes Col. Frederick D. Gardner the new governor of Missouri.
All employees of the International Shoe factory in Cape Girardeau who were working there Dec. 20 get an unexpected Christmas present with their checks; $17,000, a bonus allowed by company officials for the good work the division has done the past year, was divided among approximately 650 workers.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
