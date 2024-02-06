Out of the past: Jan. 5

1998

The Gibson Recovery Center, Inc., has temporarily withdrawn its request to operate a halfway house program because two Cape Girardeau City Council members serve on an advisory committee for the center; with both Councilman Melvin Gateley and Mayor Al Spradling III on the committee, the request was withdrawn because it was unclear whether their membership on the committee would constitute a financial conflict.

It is announced that MedAmerica HealthNet Inc. is dissolving; the network of some 250 physicians and six hospitals in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois will no longer exist come March 1; the physician hospital organization became partners with Alliance Blue Cross Blue Shield to offer HealthNet Blue to about 15,000 policy holders in 1994.

1973

Authorities say they suspect arson in a fire that heavily damaged the office of B and M Motors Inc., 2002 Independence St., early this morning, but discount any connection between that blaze and the one that destroyed the Cape Girardeau Civic Center on Tuesday night; when firefighters responded to the auto sales business at 2:02 a.m., they found two separate fires, and the smell of fuel was prevalent.

If the St. Louis football Cardinals decide to accept Southeast Missouri State University's bid to use the school's facilities for a summer training camp, they'll know they are welcome in Cape Girardeau; already in the hands of Big Red officials is a letter from Mayor Howard C. Tooke, extending an invitation, urging the Cardinals to give utmost consideration to Cape Girardeau as the training site.