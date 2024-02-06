Out of the past: Jan. 5

1996

After two days in which the Missouri House of Representatives in Jefferson City spent less than 15 minutes in session, area Republicans headed home for the weekend, angry at the lack of progress in selecting a new speaker to replace outgoing Speaker Bob Griffin, D-Cameron; Rep. Mary Kasten, R-Cape Girardeau, says House GOP members are incensed at the actions of Griffin, who, for the second day in a row, quickly adjourned the House Thursday without taking action on the selection of his successor,

Sixty-nine members of the Missouri National Guard's 1137th Military Police Company leave the state for future deployment in German; 48 of the guardsmen are members of detachments from Kennett and Caruthersville.

1971

It's a rough way to start the new year, but Missourians -- rushing to pay property taxes and the stacks of bills caused by those piles of Christmas gifts -- must face the fact that state and federal governments will take more bites out of the heavily-burdened paycheck in 1971; Missourians can expect to receive less take-home pay this year, thanks to increasing taxes; the most noticeable bite will be felt late this month, when more money will be withheld for the rising state income tax.

Sheriff Ivan E. McLain says his office is stepping up efforts to slow down the flow of trash to rural roadsides in Cape Girardeau County; a particularly bad example of trash dumping, he points out, has been along Pink Root Hollow Road, which runs south from Leemon, where people have been dumping trash over a quarter-mile section of the road.