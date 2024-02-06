Out of the past: Jan. 5

After two days in which the Missouri House of Representatives in Jefferson City spent less than 15 minutes in session, area Republicans headed home for the weekend, angry at the lack of progress in selecting a new speaker to replace outgoing Speaker Bob Griffin, D-Cameron; Rep. Mary Kasten, R-Cape Girardeau, says House GOP members are incensed at the actions of Griffin, who, for the second day in a row, quickly adjourned the House Thursday without taking action on the selection of his successor,
Sixty-nine members of the Missouri National Guard's 1137th Military Police Company leave the state for future deployment in German; 48 of the guardsmen are members of detachments from Kennett and Caruthersville.
It's a rough way to start the new year, but Missourians -- rushing to pay property taxes and the stacks of bills caused by those piles of Christmas gifts -- must face the fact that state and federal governments will take more bites out of the heavily-burdened paycheck in 1971; Missourians can expect to receive less take-home pay this year, thanks to increasing taxes; the most noticeable bite will be felt late this month, when more money will be withheld for the rising state income tax.
Sheriff Ivan E. McLain says his office is stepping up efforts to slow down the flow of trash to rural roadsides in Cape Girardeau County; a particularly bad example of trash dumping, he points out, has been along Pink Root Hollow Road, which runs south from Leemon, where people have been dumping trash over a quarter-mile section of the road.
The Missouri Highway Patrol reports two men have been arrested near Hillsboro, Missouri, suspected of possessing approximately 192 cases of whiskey stolen from the Moon Distributing Co. warehouse here Dec. 28; all of the liquor, valued at $10,076, was recovered; it is charged the cache had been hidden in a barn in Jefferson County until yesterday, when it was loaded into a truck and started toward St. Louis; the liquor was discovered when the truck was involved in a highway accident that put it in a ditch near Festus and Hillsboro.
With men still being called to military service as the reach the age of 18, Cape Girardeau Central High School, in a move to assure their presence to receive their diplomas, will again hold mid-year graduation exercises this year; Allen L. Oliver will deliver the commencement address to the 59 members of the class the evening of Jan. 17.
Airplane delivery of Paramount Pictures films will be made to Cape Girardeau tomorrow as part of a record-breaking advertising stunt arranged by Frederic Strief, manager of the Cincinnati Famous Players-Lasky Corp. exchange; the hydro-plane is to leave from Cincinnati and will make deliveries to theaters in all the important towns along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers and the gulf coast to Key West.
Terms of two members of the Southeast Missouri Teachers College Board of Regents expired Jan. 1; they are Judge Moses Whybark of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Dr. John P. Clark of Perryville, Missouri; the other members of the board are Louis Houck and Clarence E. Grant.
-- Sharon K. Sanders