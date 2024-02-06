Out of the past: Jan. 5

1995

JEFFERSON CITY --What was supposed to have been about a 20-minute reign as presiding officer of the Missouri House yesterday turned into an excruciating experience for Secretary of State Rebecca Cook; it also made her the target of sharp criticism from Republicans; Cook, a Democrat from Cape Girardeau who was appointed Dec. 16 by the governor, was caught on the dais during a Republican play to oust longtime House Speaker Bob Griffin.

Notre Dame High School girls basketball coach Larry Tricky, 54, yesterday filed for one of two open seats on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education.

1970

The Cape Girardeau County Court discuses at length the situation of rural schools with highway engineer Otto M. Fluegge; he reports the situation on many rural roads to be "pitiful" and improving slowly in the wake of last week's ice and snow storms; Fluegge says county highway department crews have been working steadily at the problem spots, but with relatively little success.

PATTON, Mo. -- Schools in the Patton-Sedgewickville, Missouri, area remain closed because of hazardous driving conditions on Bollinger County roads; John C. Black, superintendent of the Meadow Heights, Missouri, School District which covers the area, says four to five inches of ice and snow remain on some of the roads, making it difficult for school buses to travel safely.