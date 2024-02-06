Out of the past: Jan. 5

1994

Some major changes have been announced for Coca-Cola Bottling Co.'s operations in Southeast Missouri following purchase of the local plants by Coca-Cola Enterprise of Atlanta, Georgia; the Jackson Coca-Cola facility will be remodeled and expanded, while the Sikeston, Missouri, distribution center will close.

Incumbent Pat Ruopp yesterday filed for a fifth term on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, the only candidate to do so on the opening day of filings; voters will choose two board members, each to serve a three-year term.

1969

The parking lot of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is the scene for an Epiphany tree-burning service in the evening; after the ceremony, the congregation assembles in the fellowship hall of the church for a social hour; the Rev. Walter C. Loeber, pastor, explains Christmas tree burning is an ancient custom of the church on the Festival of Christ's Epiphany.

Many skaters venture out onto the ice of Capaha Park Lagoon, frozen solid from successive days of frigid weather; L.W. McDowell, city park superintendent, estimates the ice thickness at four inches, stopping short of declaring the pond safe for skating.