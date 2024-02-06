Out of the past: Jan. 5

Some major changes have been announced for Coca-Cola Bottling Co.'s operations in Southeast Missouri following purchase of the local plants by Coca-Cola Enterprise of Atlanta, Georgia; the Jackson Coca-Cola facility will be remodeled and expanded, while the Sikeston, Missouri, distribution center will close.
Incumbent Pat Ruopp yesterday filed for a fifth term on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, the only candidate to do so on the opening day of filings; voters will choose two board members, each to serve a three-year term.
The parking lot of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is the scene for an Epiphany tree-burning service in the evening; after the ceremony, the congregation assembles in the fellowship hall of the church for a social hour; the Rev. Walter C. Loeber, pastor, explains Christmas tree burning is an ancient custom of the church on the Festival of Christ's Epiphany.
Many skaters venture out onto the ice of Capaha Park Lagoon, frozen solid from successive days of frigid weather; L.W. McDowell, city park superintendent, estimates the ice thickness at four inches, stopping short of declaring the pond safe for skating.
Another day of cloudy weather, and residents of Cape Girardeau will not have seen the sun for a week; the sky clouded last Thursday afternoon, and the sun hasn't been seen since; mixed with the dripping weather have been heavy fog, blanketing a widespread section.
The marrying business in Cape Girardeau County appears to have come to an absolute standstill, for not a single license has been issued here since the new blood test law went into effect Jan. 1; during December, there were an average of three licenses issued each day.
Philip Ruebel, former mayor and justice of the peace of Illmo and one of the oldest residents of Scott County, died yesterday at the home of his daughter, Mrs. A.J. Schmittzehe in Cape Girardeau; Ruebel was 84 years, 4 months and 1 day old and was born in Germany.
The many friends of Lt. Fred P. "Puffy" Martin, Normal School athlete, are glad to know he has recovered from serious wounds received in the battle of the Argonne Forest and has re-joined his command, which is part of the army of occupation now doing duty in Germany; this information came to his sister, Mrs. Claude B. Easton of Cape Girardeau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders