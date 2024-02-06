Out of the past: Jan. 5

1993

The heavy rains that pelted Southeast Missouri yesterday nearly claimed the lives of four members of a Sikeston, Missouri, family whose car overturned in a rain-swollen ditch Monday night along Scott County Road 450; they were pulled to safety by a passing motorist.

Cape Girardeau voters will decide June 8 whether they want riverboat gambling; despite the objections of several residents and the personal opposition of most of the council members, the Cape Girardeau City Council approved a motion last night to hold a special June election for the gambling measure; representatives of The Boyd Group a Las Vegas gaming and resort company, say they would consider establishing a Cape Girardeau operation if city voters approve the gambling initiative.

1968

A New Madrid, Missouri, representative's plan for redrawing congressional districts in the state would add Texas County, home of Rep. Richard Ichord, to the 10th District of Southeast Missouri; the political significance of such a move would be great since it would put an incumbent in what has been up to now an open district for the 1968 elections.

Associate County Court Judge Herbert F. Brune has filed for re-election; a Republican, Brune is currently serving his first time as associate judge; Brune, of Daisy, does some farming and has other business activities in addition to his County Court duties.