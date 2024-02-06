Out of the past: Jan. 5

Luther Hahs speaks during Sunday school in the sanctuary at Centenary United Methodist Church; he tells about his partial recovery from a stroke.
John E. Fidler, the new president of Saint Francis Medical Center, is proposing a joint planning committee between the hospital and its cross-town counterpart, Southeast Missouri Hospital; Fidler said the committee is needed to create a more collaborative partnership between the hospitals and to avoid duplication of services.
Dr. Archie N. Jones, dean of the Conservatory of Music at the University of Missouri in Kansas City, speaks just before noon in the Academic Hall Auditorium to members of the Missouri Music Educator's Association, who are attending the annual convention at State College.
The Cape Girardeau City Council last night revised the city's liquor ordinance, increasing the number of liquor-by-the-drink licenses from 18 to 25; the ordinance also gives the city tighter control over licenses already issued and new applications.
Winter's most severe blizzard continues its grip on Cape Girardeau and the district; striking at noon Saturday, a snowstorm preceded the advent of the intense cold, mantling the city and district in four inches of flakes; today, the temperature drops to the season's low mark of 2 degrees above zero.
A 10 percent reduction in county expenditures during the coming year will be the goal of office holders, it is decided at a conference of county officials; the biggest reduction will come from items under control of the County Court, such as relief, local hospitalization, repair work on buildings, payment of bounties for killing predatory animals, etc.
The first train load of dirt from Cotton Belt hill at Froemsdorf, Missouri, arrives at 11 a.m., and shortly afterward is dumped into the big hole between the embankment and the new seawall; the train comes from a new supply of dirt south of the city from which many carloads of dirt will be sent to hasten the completion of the filling-in work.
The high wind that blew over Cape Girardeau last evening played havoc with many farms on all sides of the city and did some damage in town; the farm houses of August Weiss, 6 miles northwest of Cape Girardeau on Perryville Road, were considerably damaged; the barn was unroofed, and the chimneys of the house were swept away; the acetylene lighting plant, stationed in a box house a little distance from the main house, was demolished and the lighting apparatus damaged.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
