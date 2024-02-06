Out of the past: Jan. 5

1992

Luther Hahs speaks during Sunday school in the sanctuary at Centenary United Methodist Church; he tells about his partial recovery from a stroke.

John E. Fidler, the new president of Saint Francis Medical Center, is proposing a joint planning committee between the hospital and its cross-town counterpart, Southeast Missouri Hospital; Fidler said the committee is needed to create a more collaborative partnership between the hospitals and to avoid duplication of services.

1967

Dr. Archie N. Jones, dean of the Conservatory of Music at the University of Missouri in Kansas City, speaks just before noon in the Academic Hall Auditorium to members of the Missouri Music Educator's Association, who are attending the annual convention at State College.

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night revised the city's liquor ordinance, increasing the number of liquor-by-the-drink licenses from 18 to 25; the ordinance also gives the city tighter control over licenses already issued and new applications.