Out of the past: Jan. 4

1998

New McKendree United Methodist Church honors LeRoy and Velma McNeely as Christian role models during worship services; the two have been members of New McKendree for many years; LeRoy is a lifetime member, while Velma has been a member since 1936.

Hundreds of soccer moms and dads have converged on the Show Me Center this weekend to cheer, and chauffeur, their sons and daughters during the Saint Francis Indoor Soccer Invitational; nearly 100 teams from several states are participating in the three-day tournament with total attendance estimated at 10,000.

1973

Cape Girardeau Civic Center recreational and educational programs will continue at various locations as the board of directors grapples with the problems created by the destruction by fire Tuesday night of the center's building at 1232 S. Ranney St.; meanwhile, police probing the ruins of the center say it was definitely an arson fire, with gasoline, rather than kerosene, used to ignite it.

Beginning tomorrow, Ozark Air Lines Inc. at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport will provide greater protection for its passengers and flights by employing security guards to check passengers and their luggage in an attempt to guard against hijackings; Bob Hansen, Ozark resident manager here, says the new security is the result of the rash of recent hijackings nationwide and a new federal regulation.