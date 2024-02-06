Out of the past: Jan. 4

As the area digs out from the year's first winter storm, forecasters already are calling for more light snow today and Friday; the National Weather Service in St. Louis says light snow is expected over Missouri and Illinois and sub-freezing temperatures will prevent much melting.
Cape Girardeau's new school superintendent may already work for the district; the school board has decided to look internally for candidates, including Dr. Richard Bollwerk and Dr. Dan Tallent, before considering others; Bollwerk is acting superintendent; Tallent, who announced he will leave his job as high school principal at the end of the school year, is looking for a job as a superintendent.
First Federal Savings and Loan Association has purchased a building at 2127 William St., a structure until recently occupied by Lum's Restaurant; the association is applying to the Federal Home Loan Bank at Des Moines, Iowa, for approval to establish a branch facility there.
BENTON, Mo. -- The question of who would be Scott County's magistrate judge was settled Friday with the swearing into office of Lloyd G. Briggs; Briggs, a Democrat, failed to show up the day before for the swearing in of newly-elected county officers.
The mails are still going through, but Cape Girardeau's two rural carriers are beginning to wonder how much longer they can continue to carry out the postal department's proud motto if the roads they travel don't improve; heavy rains, followed by a hard freeze and then a warming spell have made a quagmire of some spots.
A.L. Miglin, 21, of Westlake, Illinois, crashes the plane he is piloting after striking a 30-foot high, 30,000-volt power line at the northeast corner of Harris Field at 11:15 a.m.; the fact he is neither electrocuted, doesn't burn to death, nor is crushed in his demolished ship is a marvel, according to observers at the field; a cut on the chin and a bump on his forehead are all Miglin's injuries.
As a result of action taken in Circuit Court, Nathan Tapper, a Main Street merchant, becomes a citizen of the United State; Tapper applied for naturalization some time ago, but some of the evidence turned in by witnesses and that given by Tapper didn't correspond; Tapper was born in Pastzenki, Russian Poland, and came to this country in 1906; he has been in business here the last seven years.
Consolidation of the dry goods stores of C.A. Vandivort, 29 Main St., and A. Ray Smith, 25 N. Main, is announced by Vandivort; it is probable the business will be situated at the Smith location; under the new arrangement, Vandivort will head the company, and Willie L. Gordon, manager of the Smith store, will continue with the business.
-- Sharon K. Sanders