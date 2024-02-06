Out of the past: Jan. 4

1996

As the area digs out from the year's first winter storm, forecasters already are calling for more light snow today and Friday; the National Weather Service in St. Louis says light snow is expected over Missouri and Illinois and sub-freezing temperatures will prevent much melting.

Cape Girardeau's new school superintendent may already work for the district; the school board has decided to look internally for candidates, including Dr. Richard Bollwerk and Dr. Dan Tallent, before considering others; Bollwerk is acting superintendent; Tallent, who announced he will leave his job as high school principal at the end of the school year, is looking for a job as a superintendent.

1971

First Federal Savings and Loan Association has purchased a building at 2127 William St., a structure until recently occupied by Lum's Restaurant; the association is applying to the Federal Home Loan Bank at Des Moines, Iowa, for approval to establish a branch facility there.

BENTON, Mo. -- The question of who would be Scott County's magistrate judge was settled Friday with the swearing into office of Lloyd G. Briggs; Briggs, a Democrat, failed to show up the day before for the swearing in of newly-elected county officers.