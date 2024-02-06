Out of the past: Jan. 4

1995

Anita Hill, the law professor who raised the issue of sexual harassment at the nomination hearings for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, will speak in Cape Girardeau Jan. 16; she will deliver the keynote address at the 10th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast.

Jess Stacy, a Cape Girardeau native who rose to fame as Benny Goodman's pianist and went on to become one of the most influential musicians of the Swing Era, died on New Year's Day in Los Angeles; he was 90 years old.

1970

Daredevils are literally skating on thin ice, as they take to frozen Capaha Park lagoon without the consent of the city; while no one falls through the meager ice, parks and recreation superintendent Steve C. Propst warns the surface is not yet safe for skating.

The congregation of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel holds its annual Epiphany tree-burning service in the evening; the service begins in the chapel with the singing of Christmas carols and hymns for the Epiphany season; it concludes outside in front of the chapel with the burning of Christmas trees, followed by refreshments in the fellowship area of the church.