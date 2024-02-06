Out of the past: Jan. 4

Anita Hill, the law professor who raised the issue of sexual harassment at the nomination hearings for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, will speak in Cape Girardeau Jan. 16; she will deliver the keynote address at the 10th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast.
Jess Stacy, a Cape Girardeau native who rose to fame as Benny Goodman's pianist and went on to become one of the most influential musicians of the Swing Era, died on New Year's Day in Los Angeles; he was 90 years old.
Daredevils are literally skating on thin ice, as they take to frozen Capaha Park lagoon without the consent of the city; while no one falls through the meager ice, parks and recreation superintendent Steve C. Propst warns the surface is not yet safe for skating.
The congregation of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel holds its annual Epiphany tree-burning service in the evening; the service begins in the chapel with the singing of Christmas carols and hymns for the Epiphany season; it concludes outside in front of the chapel with the burning of Christmas trees, followed by refreshments in the fellowship area of the church.
The Mississippi River falls to 8.7 feet, the lowest stage in nearly a year; that, coupled with the accumulation of heavy ice floes from the mouth of the Ohio River north and a forecast for still colder weather, may serve to block heavy barge traffic on the river in the near future; the river is so low that some of the Chester, Illinois, bridge span, which tumbled into the river during a past summer storm, is visible on the Missouri side.
Provisions for the construction of seven new buildings, for extensive improvements to two existing structures and extension of the campus at State College are included in a request filed by University of Missouri Board of Visitors with Gov. Forrest C. Donnell; the report, which covers all state-operated schools, specifically sets out a request of $1,865,000 for the Cape Girardeau college.
The Cape Girardeau Business College will open tomorrow under new management; R.M. Allison, who came here from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, has bought the college from C.P. Coley; for the present, Mrs. C.M. Barnes, T.C. Tade, Mrs. Mary Baggott and Allison will form the teaching staff.
KENNETT, Mo. -- The Shelton cotton gin in Kennett, one of the largest in Dunklin County, was destroyed by fire yesterday afternoon, the plant and cotton on hand being a total loss.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
