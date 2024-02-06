Out of the past: Jan. 4

1994

A Jackson real estate agent unable to fill his office building with tenants has sparked a firestorm of protest over his request to change the building's zoning to better suit market demands; Gerald W. McElrath, who owns a commercial building with three offices at 810 E. Jackson Blvd., has asked that the tract be rezoned a local commercial district.

Jackson Mayor Paul Sander announces Police Chief Larry Koenig will resign soon to accept the new position of personnel director and office manager at Jackson City Hall; the resignation is effective upon the appointment of a new chief, which should take place within the next 45 days.

1969

Cape Girardeau and area shiver in the grasp of the severest and most prolonged wave of frigid air to roll down from the north this winter; area residents bundle up a little extra, turn up their furnaces and find their cars harder to start in the morning; the mercury in the morning plummets to a season low of 7 degrees at the airport.

The Downtowner Motel, just west of the traffic bridge on Morgan Oak Street, has a new owner; Quinton Parish of Murphysboro, Illinois, purchased the real estate and business from Ralph Gray of Carbondale, Illinois, who had owned it the past four years.