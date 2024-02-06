Out of the past: Jan. 4

A rare mayoral race between 11-term Mayor Carlton Meyer and Ward 1 Alderman Paul Sander will likely highlight this spring's Jackson's municipal election; Sander, who is completing his third term as alderman, is expected to announce tomorrow whether he will seek the seat held by Meyer for 22 years.
A dinner theater company that planned to begin presenting musicals and plays to Cape Girardeau audiences by spring probably won't open a theater here at all in 1993; Dick McHargue, the Hannibal, Missouri, dinner theater owner who last April announced plans to open the Mark Twain Dinner Theater here, says the project is "in a hold position."
Charges for collecting trash and garbage will remain the same for at least another year within Cape Girardeau's pre-annexation boundaries, and City Sanitation Inc., the licensed collector, will negotiate the service with residents and businesses in the newly annexed area.
Cape Girardeau City Councilman Charles A. Hood, who was the city's first mayor under the council-manager system, says he won't be a candidate for re-election to the council this year; the second member of the council whose term expires in April, J. Ronald Fischer, says he hasn't yet decided whether to seek the office again.
The U.S. Navy's huge new cruiser-type submarine, the USS Peto, first to be built on the Great Lakes, passes Cape Girardeau on its way down the Mississippi River; because there is only a brief warning of the submarine's approach, there is only a thin crowd on the riverfront to witness its passing in a huge floating drydock.
The threat of a major flood of the Mississippi River in this section appears to be abating; reaching a crest of 33.38 feet at Cape Girardeau on Saturday, the river began falling slowly and today stands at 33 feet; the Ohio River is still rising at Cairo, Illinois, but the crest there likely won't exceed a stage of 50 feet, about 9 feet shy of the 1937 mark.
The committee that is handling the Lincoln McConnell evangelistic meeting for the Protestant churches gathered last night and worked out the final details of his visit; the great preacher and lecturer wired this week that he will arrive here tomorrow; he finished up with Billy Sunday at Atlanta a week or so ago, and since then has been resting at his plantation in George and preparing his addresses for the Cape Girardeau meeting.
Mr. and Mrs. D.A. Glenn, 313 Independence St., are happy grandparents, a fine baby boy having been born to Lt. and Mrs. Fletcher D. Rhodes yesterday afternoon; Rhodes, a commissioned officer in the dental corps of the Army, arrived home yesterday, shortly before his son was born.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.