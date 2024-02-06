Out of the past: Jan. 4

1993

A rare mayoral race between 11-term Mayor Carlton Meyer and Ward 1 Alderman Paul Sander will likely highlight this spring's Jackson's municipal election; Sander, who is completing his third term as alderman, is expected to announce tomorrow whether he will seek the seat held by Meyer for 22 years.

A dinner theater company that planned to begin presenting musicals and plays to Cape Girardeau audiences by spring probably won't open a theater here at all in 1993; Dick McHargue, the Hannibal, Missouri, dinner theater owner who last April announced plans to open the Mark Twain Dinner Theater here, says the project is "in a hold position."

1968

Charges for collecting trash and garbage will remain the same for at least another year within Cape Girardeau's pre-annexation boundaries, and City Sanitation Inc., the licensed collector, will negotiate the service with residents and businesses in the newly annexed area.

Cape Girardeau City Councilman Charles A. Hood, who was the city's first mayor under the council-manager system, says he won't be a candidate for re-election to the council this year; the second member of the council whose term expires in April, J. Ronald Fischer, says he hasn't yet decided whether to seek the office again.