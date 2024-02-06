Out of the past: Jan. 31

Six teams of law enforcement offices raided several homes in Cape Girardeau yesterday, looking for suspects in outstanding drug cases resulting from a year-long investigation; officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol, SEMO Drug Task Force, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties and the Cape Girardeau and Jackson police departments rounded up 22 people wanted for a variety of drug charges, mostly distribution of controlled substances.
Southeast Missouri State University's search committee has narrowed the list of candidates for president from 121 to 14; the committee narrowed the field at a closed-door meeting Monday and hopes to recommend three or more finalists to the Board of Regents by late March; the search process began after Southeast President Dr. Kala Stroup resigned last summer to become Missouri's commissioner of higher education.
A new residential area is undergoing preliminary preparation, such as grading and plans for connecting traffic patterns; this 13-acre area is being developed between North Clark and Perry avenues, north of Marietta, by the Drury Tile and Plastering Co.; the area will be for single residential units.
Four new members of the council of St. Mark Lutheran Church are installed at the worship service by the pastor, the Rev. William A. Petrillo; the members, elected a week ago at the congressional annual meeting, are Mrs. Jack Snyder, Mrs. Albert Lowes, Dr. Russell Kullberg and John McIntyre; also elected at the annual meeting to be church treasurer during this year was Wayne Oestman.
Twenty carpenters of the Missouri Pacific Railroad are in Jackson, living in their own private rail cars switched in the railroad yards, while constructing a new Missouri Pacific depot; three cars of lumber were brought here to make the new building, which will be rolled to the present site after the old depot is razed.
The frame mill building of the Gordonville Milling Co. at Gordonville was threatened late yesterday afternoon, when a three-room house nearby burned; Cape Girardeau firemen, taking a fire engine there, found the house virtually razed; they saved the mill by pumping water from a nearby pond and wetting the mill structure.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education's decision to name the new school in the south part of town "May Greene School" pleases all; everyone in Cape Girardeau knows Miss May Greene, and every man, woman and child respects her; for 42 years she has been a teacher in the public schools here.
Edward F. Regenhardt is back from Jefferson City, where he looked in on the workings of the Legislature and talked with many members; Regenhardt opposes the proposal for the state to build a cement plant; those favoring a state-owned plant think it will mean cheaper cement than that produced by a privately owned plant, a position with which Regenhardt disagrees.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.