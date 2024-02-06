Out of the past: Jan. 31

1996

Six teams of law enforcement offices raided several homes in Cape Girardeau yesterday, looking for suspects in outstanding drug cases resulting from a year-long investigation; officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol, SEMO Drug Task Force, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties and the Cape Girardeau and Jackson police departments rounded up 22 people wanted for a variety of drug charges, mostly distribution of controlled substances.

Southeast Missouri State University's search committee has narrowed the list of candidates for president from 121 to 14; the committee narrowed the field at a closed-door meeting Monday and hopes to recommend three or more finalists to the Board of Regents by late March; the search process began after Southeast President Dr. Kala Stroup resigned last summer to become Missouri's commissioner of higher education.

1971

A new residential area is undergoing preliminary preparation, such as grading and plans for connecting traffic patterns; this 13-acre area is being developed between North Clark and Perry avenues, north of Marietta, by the Drury Tile and Plastering Co.; the area will be for single residential units.

Four new members of the council of St. Mark Lutheran Church are installed at the worship service by the pastor, the Rev. William A. Petrillo; the members, elected a week ago at the congressional annual meeting, are Mrs. Jack Snyder, Mrs. Albert Lowes, Dr. Russell Kullberg and John McIntyre; also elected at the annual meeting to be church treasurer during this year was Wayne Oestman.