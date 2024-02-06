Out of the past: Jan. 31

1995

Local ice skaters Matt Buttrey and Sarah Booth have qualified for the U.S. Figure Skating National Championships in Rhode Island; they placed fourth in the Midwestern Sectional Championships in Denver in November to advance to the championships.

A group plans to protest the opening Friday night of Regina's House of Dolls by carrying signs outside the business reading "no strippers"; the Cape County American Family Association is hoping peaceful protests and new city laws will cut down on the strip club's business.

1970

John J. Schade, a former Cape Girardeau resident, is elected president of the Missouri Association of Republicans in Kansas City, which sponsors the annual GOP Lincoln Day observances; Schade is presently serving with the Army.

A group of interested citizens from Jackson and Cape Girardeau are to meet this morning with Jackson city engineer Guy A. Lowes to help plan an access route to Old Bethel Cemetery; the cemetery, south of Jackson, is the site of the first non-Catholic church west of the Mississippi River; Old Bethel Church was also the place at which the first county government was conducted and where plans for the county seat of Jackson were developed.