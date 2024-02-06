Out of the past: Jan. 31

Federal Express plans to move to a new location this spring; the company, which provides a complete mailing service, will move from downtown Cape Girardeau to a 13,500-square-foot facility, which will be constructed along Highway 74 in the Six-Thirty Industrial Park.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education, at a work session, decides to focus on replacing old buildings with new elementary classrooms, setting aside for now the idea of a middle school.
The controlling device for the traffic signals at the renovated Cape Rock and Highway 61, which is needed before the signals can be activated, is reported to have been shipped today; the signals could go into full operation as early as Feb. 14.
A tank truck carrying 1,000 gallons of milk overturned yesterday at the intersection of Highway 25 and Route K at Gordonville; the driver was uninjured, but the entire cargo was lost; it had to be drained to enable the truck to be righted.
The infantile paralysis campaign is officially brought to a close in Cape Girardeau and will terminate in the county just as soon as all returns are in from Jackson and the rural areas, says Monsignor H.F. Schuermann, county chairman; contributions to the fund in the city have amounted to $1,701.95.
Effective tomorrow, Frank E. Miller Jr., will become superintendent of the International Shoe Co. factory here, succeeding B.J. Sands, who will remain with the plant in an advisory capacity; Miller, who is 34, resides on Gordonville Road near the city, is married and has three children; he has been assistant superintendent of the factory for 7 1/2 years.
G.H. Koenig, whose parents live at Pocahontas and who has been in the thick of the fighting along the Meuse with the 5th Division of Regulars, has written relatives at Jackson that he is still well and unhurt, but doesn't know when he will return home; Koenig enlisted nearly two years ago.
Two Iowa men are here looking to buy New Model threshing machines; H.T. Knudtson, distributor for the Parrott tractor at Elgin, Iowa, brought a customer, H.C. Gilbertson, with him; Gilbertson, after examining the New Model separator, purchased one for his own use; Knudtson bought a separator for a sample machine, arranging to become distributing seller for the machine in his Iowa territory.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
