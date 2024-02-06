Out of the past: Jan. 31

1994

Federal Express plans to move to a new location this spring; the company, which provides a complete mailing service, will move from downtown Cape Girardeau to a 13,500-square-foot facility, which will be constructed along Highway 74 in the Six-Thirty Industrial Park.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education, at a work session, decides to focus on replacing old buildings with new elementary classrooms, setting aside for now the idea of a middle school.

1969

The controlling device for the traffic signals at the renovated Cape Rock and Highway 61, which is needed before the signals can be activated, is reported to have been shipped today; the signals could go into full operation as early as Feb. 14.

A tank truck carrying 1,000 gallons of milk overturned yesterday at the intersection of Highway 25 and Route K at Gordonville; the driver was uninjured, but the entire cargo was lost; it had to be drained to enable the truck to be righted.