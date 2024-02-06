Out of the past: Jan. 31

1993

The annual Men's Day is observed at First Baptist Church, with the businessmen of the congregation leading the worship services and assuming the duties of the church staff; the event begins with a breakfast for the families of the church, cooked and served by the men.

A joint investigation by the news departments of the Southeast Missourian and KFVS-TV yields "Zero Tolerance," a series of articles and broadcasts dealing with the sale and use of illegal drugs in Cape Girardeau; the first article and broadcast offer an overview of the cocaine problem in the area.

1968

A Scott City youth, Pfc. Thomas J. Pennington, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Pennington, has been killed in action in Vietnam; he was 19 years old and served with M Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines.

Rep. Paul C. Jones of Kennett, Missouri, is announced as the sponsor of the eighth annual class of Eagle Scouts which will receive scouting's highest rank in ceremonies on Feb. 18 at Academic Auditorium, State College.