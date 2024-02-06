Out of the past: Jan. 31

The annual Men's Day is observed at First Baptist Church, with the businessmen of the congregation leading the worship services and assuming the duties of the church staff; the event begins with a breakfast for the families of the church, cooked and served by the men.
A joint investigation by the news departments of the Southeast Missourian and KFVS-TV yields "Zero Tolerance," a series of articles and broadcasts dealing with the sale and use of illegal drugs in Cape Girardeau; the first article and broadcast offer an overview of the cocaine problem in the area.
A Scott City youth, Pfc. Thomas J. Pennington, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Pennington, has been killed in action in Vietnam; he was 19 years old and served with M Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines.
Rep. Paul C. Jones of Kennett, Missouri, is announced as the sponsor of the eighth annual class of Eagle Scouts which will receive scouting's highest rank in ceremonies on Feb. 18 at Academic Auditorium, State College.
The Rev. P.E. Dietz, a member of the faculty at Eden Theological Seminary at Webster Groves, Missouri, is the speaker at morning services at Christ Evangelical Church; the former pastor, the Rev. Ralph E. Weisser, conducted his final services at the church last Sunday and has gone to Indianapolis, Indiana, to take over the pastorate of First Evangelical and Reformed Church.
A war service roll, installed in the vestibule of Maple Avenue Methodist Church, is dedicated in the morning; the roll, constructed and donated by Robert Sander, contains about 50 names of members of the church who are serving in the armed forces.
The Cape Girardeau Daughters of the Confederacy have decided to use their monument fund of $700 to purchase of Liberty Bonds; the action was taken by unanimous vote at their last meeting.
Postmaster Tom Juden has received official notice of his appointment as register of alien enemies living outside the city of Cape Girardeau who get their mail at this office; the chief of police of Cape Girardeau registers those living within the city.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
